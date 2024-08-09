Meet Snoop Dogg's 4 kids who have followed in his musical footsteps

Snoop Dogg has been having the summer of his life as one of NBC's correspondents for the Olympics, which even saw him spending time with best pal Martha Stewart. He may be a rapper who has often described the tough reality of life on the streets, but nowadays Snoop Dogg is a family man.

His own father reportedly left the family three months after he was born, yet Snoop has remained a constant presence in his children's lives.

He said of this: "Ninety percent of rappers grew up without fathers, but you see ninety percent of those rappers becoming fathers to their kids. We don’t ever get commended for that. We become real men when we get to this level we’re at right now."

He has three grown kids with his wife Shanté, who he married in 1997, and one son outside his marriage - Julian.

© Steve Granitz Snoop Dogg and Family arrives at the World Premiere Of Netflix's "Day Shift" at Regal LA Live on August 10, 2022

The rapper has said of fatherhood: "My relationship with my kids is more important than anything. It's a friendship relationship ... it's based on me being a father, a mentor and a friend."

Here's everything you need to know about Snoop Dogg's four kids.

Cordé, 29

© Jeff Kravitz Snoop Dogg, Shanté Broadus and Corde Calvin Broadus arrive at the 2010 VH1 Do Something! Awards held at the Hollywood Palladium on July 19, 2010

Snoop Dogg's eldest son Cordé was born August 21, 1994. Like his father, he's pursued a career in music as he performs under the name Kalvin Love.

He became a father in 2012 when his ex-girlfriend Jessica Kyzer gave birth to his son Zion. Since then, he's had two other children with his longtime girlfriend Soraya Love - a son, Leo, and a daughter, Elleven Love.

In 2019, Cordé lost his son Kai Love, who died 10 days after his birth. Cordé said of his passing: "He died in my arms and that feeling of energy will never leave me. Kai wants all of you to know he’s doing great and wants to continue to inspire those who light is dim."

Cordell, 27

© @cbroadus Cordell with his dad at the Paris Olympics

Shanté and Snoop welcomed Cordell on February 21, 1997. He showed an early talent for football, playing throughout high school and playing for UCLA. However, his career was short-lived as he decided to pursue his creative passions.

After leaving UCLA, he went into the entertainment industry, featuring in 2012 comedy Mac and Devin Go to High School which starred Wiz Khalifa and his dad. He has since gone onto direct, starting the film company Film School Productions.

Clearly interested in creative businesses, he also has his own record label, Real Queen Sound, and he had a single featuring his father - "Bron and Bronny". Cordell also showed an interest in NFTs, working with companies like The Bored Ape Yacht Club and Clay Mates.

He is the father of two daughters, Cordoba and Chateau, whom he shares with his longtime girlfriend Phia Barragan.

Julian, 26

© Unique Nicole Julian Broadus attends the Bumpboxx Honors 75th Anniversary Of Jackie Robinson Breaking The Color Barrier With Celebrity Softball Game At Jackie Robinson Field at Jackie Robinson Stadium on July 17, 2022

Snoop had his third son, Julian Broadus, with Laurie Helmond on June 18, 1998. Unlike his siblings, Julian has opted to go into tech. He is now the executive director of promotions for Voxel X Network, involved in NFTs and gaming.

Cori, 25

© @princessbroadus Snoop Dogg's daughter Cori

Shanté and Snoop welcomed their daughter Cori on June 22, 1999, and like her older brothers she's taken a step into the music industry, performing under the name Choc.

As well as making music, Cori owns a beauty business where she sells lip gloss and body oils under Choc Factory, a company she co-owns with her boyfriend, Wayne Duece.

Cori has had a number of health issues over the year, after being diagnosed with lupus aged six, which partially inspired Snoop and Shanté to set up their scarves company. The mom-of-three said: "I would put a scarf on her ... and so she wouldn’t feel like she was the only one wearing scarves, we all wore scarves with her to make her feel less alone."

In January 2024, Cori had a stroke, which she revealed on Instagram: "I had a severe stroke this a.m. I started breaking down crying when they told me. Like I’m only 24, what did I do in my past to deserve all of this."