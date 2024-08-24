Gwyneth Paltrow's jaw drops as son Moses shows his personality in rare video

Gwyneth Paltrow is set to become an empty nester as Moses Martin is heading to college in the next couple weeks, but he's still hanging out with his mom it seems, as she shared a rare video with her son.

© @gwynethpaltrow Instagram Gwyneth shares a photo with Apple and Moses looking all grown up, as her son sports a new look

The mom of two took to Instagram in an Ask Me A Question segment on her story, where a fan asked: "Have you dropped both kids off to college? I'm doing that, I'm not ok," they added a sad emoji, before specifying they were dropping their respective kids off at Cornell and Northeastern.

Gwyneth Paltrow's son Moses Martin shows his personality

Gwyneth, who appeared to be walking through her garden, said: "Not yet," before pivoting the camera to her son Moses who walked alongside her. He ducked under a tree and said with a smirk: "She hasn't quite yet gotten rid of me."

This seemed to surprise the Goop founder, whose jaw dropped at the smart response before turning off the video. While Gwyneth isn't afraid to share photos of her son online, she rarely shares videos of what her children are actually like.

© Instagram Moses looks so grown up

Moses, 18, certainly looked grown up as he was taller than his mom. He wore a white t-shirt with a sweater over one shoulder, and he was clearly growing his hair out from his buzz cut.

Gwyneth Paltrow with her children Apple and Moses and Oprah Winfrey

Previously, Gwyneth revealed that her son held niche interests in certain cultural eras, explaining on his 18th birthday that he had become "an expert in synths from the 80’s and the French new wave."

She added: "I am so proud of who you are. I love your sensitivity and brilliance and quiet humor. I admire how deep you go into areas that interest you."

© @gwynethpaltrow Instagram Gwyneth shared a snapshot of her summer with Moses

The teenager graduated earlier this year, and is set to attend Brown University in Rhode Island.

Already, her daughter Apple is at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, and Gwyneth hasn't found the prospect of not having her kids around easy.

"[It's] sort of putting things into turmoil," she said at her Goop Health Summit. "My identity has been being a mother. Apple's going to be 20 in May. So I've oriented my whole life around them and their schedules and when school starts. You start to let go in increments when they're driving themselves or do certain things. It is a slower process."

She described having these sudden urges to quit her job, sell her house and move amid the major life change.