Gwyneth Paltrow braces for difficult change in family

With summer coming to a close shortly, Gwyneth Paltrow isn't saying goodbye just to the warm weather and relaxing vacations.

The Goop founder has spent her summer between her Amagansett home in the Hamptons and her and husband Brad Falchuk's family home in Montecito, and they recently sold their other residence in Brentwood.

The sale anticipated a big change for the A Perfect Murder actress, who is set to officially become an empty nester in the fall.

Though Gwyneth has already gone through dropping off one kid at college — her eldest daughter Apple Martin, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin, is a sophomore at Vanderbilt University in Tennessee — now it's her youngest Moses Martin's turn.

Moses, who celebrated his milestone 18th birthday back in April, is similarly leaving the West Coast as he begins his first year at Brown University in Rhode Island.

Gwyneth, both with Apple and Moses, hasn't shied away from admitting how difficult the idea of her kids' leaving the family home has been for her. In 2022, she told People after dropping off Apple: "It was horrible. It was truly horrifying," adding: "I was sick to my stomach, bursting into tears."

© Getty Apple moved out two years ago

However, she did confess that seeing her enjoying her time in college and adapting well has made it all worth it. "I see her, but not as much as I'd like. I'd like to see her every day, but I'm so happy for her. She's doing great," she said.

She shared a similar sentiment ahead of Moses' departure, speaking with The Sunday Times earlier this year, noting that her stepson, Brad's son Brody, is also moving out for college.

© Instagram Moses is now an Ivy Leaguer

"I've been so defined and so fulfilled by motherhood. I don't even know how to articulate it. It's like the guiding force. It's what I return to," she noted, adding: "I never really go anywhere or do anything because I want to be around my kids while they live at home. You know, it's like, 'Oh, we're doing a girls' weekend here and there,' and I'm like, '[expletive] no, I have 88 days left of Moses living [with me]."

© Instagram Gwyneth and Chris are known for their tight-knit post-divorce friendship

"It's been basically 20 years of me being beholden to a school calendar — so what will that feel like to not have that?" she continued, admitting that the thought of him leaving brought her "incredible sadness."

© Instagram The doting mom spent Easter with her kids at Vanderbilt

"On the one hand, incredible sadness. A deep sense of impending grief," she further shared, though relented: "On the other hand, this is exactly what should be happening."

She maintained: "Your kids are supposed to be young adults who can achieve and cope and make connections and be resilient. That's exactly what you want. And that means they leave the house."