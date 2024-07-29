Kelly Ripa's daughter has legs for miles in flirty mini dress with a twist

Kelly Ripa is enjoying spending the summer with her daughter, Lola, and shared a snapshot of their time together on Instagram on Sunday.

The Live with Kelly and Mark host took to her stories with an image of the aspiring singer standing on the stairs of their luxury home.

In the image, Lola, 23, was all legs in a mini dress with a unique hemline featuring a series of ties producing a draped effect.

She looked summer-ready with bare feet and a pretty pink manicure and rather than looking at the camera, Lola had her head tilted to and looked up at the vaulted ceiling.

Kelly simply captioned the post with two pink roses emojis.

Lola looked summer-ready in her flirty mini dress

Lola only recently returned to the US from the UK and Kelly documented her exciting arrival home.

In a clip posted on social media, Lola was greeted enthusiastically by their dog, Lena, who could barely contain herself.

© Instagram Kelly has a close bond with Lola

Lola is carving out a career in the music industry and Kelly and Mark regularly share videos of her singing.

She's been living in London with her boyfriend Cassius, after falling in love with the city following a semester studying there.

While Kelly and Mark still reside in New York City, they have found time to visit Lola in London on a number of occasions and are big fans of the city too.

© @theyungestyung Lola lives in London with her boyfriend Cassius

Kelly and Mark are also parents to Michael, 27, and Joaquin, 21, and their sons have inherited their creative genes too.

Michael is a talented actor living in Bushwick, Brooklyn, while Joaquin is a drama student at the University of Michigan, where he is also a member of the wrestling team.

© Instagram Kelly and Mark with their children

They're incredibly proud of all of their kids and during an interview with People last year, Lola spoke about their support of her chosen career path.

"They love it. My parents are the last people to sugarcoat anything when it comes to my singing. They are going to tell me if it sounds bad! So when I saw they had a good reaction and liked it, I felt reassured."

© Instagram Kelly and Mark are proud parents

Despite their parent's wealth, Michael, Lola and Joaquin have been raised to work hard and not rely on them.

During a chat with Daily Mail, Kelly explained: "We want to raise productive people who are thoughtful and selfless."

She added: "I wanted to raise good, caring, generous, thoughtful people who are professional, who are polite, who don't expect the world handed to them."