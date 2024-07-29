Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kelly Ripa's daughter has legs for miles in flirty mini dress with a twist
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
kelly ripa daughter lola© Photo: Getty Images

Kelly Ripa's daughter has legs for miles in flirty mini dress with a twist

Lola is the only daughter of Kelly and her husband Mark Consuelos 

Hannah Hargrave
US Deputy Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Kelly Ripa is enjoying spending the summer with her daughter, Lola, and shared a snapshot of their time together on Instagram on Sunday. 

The Live with Kelly and Mark host took to her stories with an image of the aspiring singer standing on the stairs of their luxury home

In the image, Lola, 23, was all legs in a mini dress with a unique hemline featuring a series of ties producing a draped effect. 

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Meet Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' family

She looked summer-ready with bare feet and a pretty pink manicure and rather than looking at the camera, Lola had her head tilted to and looked up at the vaulted ceiling. 

Kelly simply captioned the post with two pink roses emojis. 

Lola Consuelos looked summer-ready in her flirty mini dress
Lola looked summer-ready in her flirty mini dress

Lola only recently returned to the US from the UK and Kelly documented her exciting arrival home. 

In a clip posted on social media, Lola was greeted enthusiastically by their dog, Lena, who could barely contain herself.

Kelly Ripa and Lola Consuelos pose for a selfie from a family vacation to Switzerland© Instagram
Kelly has a close bond with Lola

Lola is carving out a career in the music industry and Kelly and Mark regularly share videos of her singing. 

She's been living in London with her boyfriend Cassius, after falling in love with the city following a semester studying there.

While Kelly and Mark still reside in New York City, they have found time to visit Lola in London on a number of occasions and are big fans of the city too. 

Cassius towers over his girlfriend Lola Consuelos© @theyungestyung
Lola lives in London with her boyfriend Cassius

Kelly and Mark are also parents to Michael, 27, and Joaquin, 21, and their sons have inherited their creative genes too. 

Michael is a talented actor living in Bushwick, Brooklyn, while Joaquin is a drama student at the University of Michigan, where he is also a member of the wrestling team. 

Kelly and Mark with their children © Instagram
Kelly and Mark with their children

STAR REELS

They're incredibly proud of all of their kids and during an interview with People last year, Lola spoke about their support of her chosen career path. 

 "They love it. My parents are the last people to sugarcoat anything when it comes to my singing. They are going to tell me if it sounds bad! So when I saw they had a good reaction and liked it, I felt reassured." 

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos pose for a photo together during a family vacation to Switzerland© Instagram
Kelly and Mark are proud parents

Despite their parent's wealth, Michael, Lola and Joaquin have been raised to work hard and not rely on them. 

During a chat with Daily Mail, Kelly explained: "We want to raise productive people who are thoughtful and selfless." 

She added: "I wanted to raise good, caring, generous, thoughtful people who are professional, who are polite, who don't expect the world handed to them." 

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more

Read More