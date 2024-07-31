Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola finally announces long-awaited news after returning home: 'She's coming'

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos may have only just welcomed "hurricane Lola" back into their home after months away in London, but the young star already has some exciting things in store.

Their daughter Lola, 23, took to social media earlier this week to announce that she was dropping more music in August, and this time, fans believe it's her long-awaited album.

She dropped two versions of a vintage-style cover art that featured a collage of three headshots of hers, and the new release is titled The Watcher. "She's coming in August," she simply penned.

Some of her followers theorized that the two separate versions indicated that one was the album art and the other a title track and Lola captioned the other version with: "On my mind…all night."

Her mom Kelly was among the first to like both posts, and she also received one from her older brother Michael, 27, himself a New York University Tisch graduate (Mark and Kelly also share youngest Joaquin, 21).

Lola's excited followers inundated the comments section with responses like: "I LOVE your music and have been listening since 'Paranoia Silverlining'. All of your singles have been BOPS! So excited to see what's next," and: "Keep going, you have an amazing voice!" as well as: "The vintage vibe cover is everything! Your voice is timeless and should be showcased by the album cover. Well done."

After graduating from NYU, Lola spent nine months in London honing her craft and continuing to work on her debut album, while also getting to spend some time with her boyfriend Cassius, who was in the city as well.

Kelly retold the story of Lola's return on a recent episode of LIVE with Kelly and Mark, saying: "I couldn't believe it! To me she looks like Lola, she sounds like Lola, but we had a bunch of friends come over, everybody came over to see Lola, and everybody said the same thing, 'You sound so British!'"

"Did you have her take out the rubbish?" her husband added, and Kelly continued: "But it's very funny, she doesn't have a British accent." Mark once again jibed: "Did she speak like Madonna did back in the day?"

Last year, Lola spoke with Entertainment Tonight about putting out her music into the world. Her debut single, "Paranoia Silverlining," dropped in 2022, and she's since followed it up with two more.

© Instagram Lola returned home after spending the last nine months in London

"Everyone always asks me, 'Is your music about specific people?' I've only released two songs, but truly both of them are not necessarily about anything, anyone specific, but definitely situations that maybe I've endured multiple times or that I know a friend has or a family member [who has]," she told the publication. "When it's specific, I feel like everyone will know."

© Getty Images Mark and Kelly are also the parents of sons Michael and Joaquin

Of what's next, she added: "Live performing is something I wanna do 100 percent. I just wanna make sure I'm comfortable with the music I'm putting out, I'm happy with it, and I'm ready for that, which I feel like I am. But I don't feel the need to rush anything, because I'm enjoying what I'm doing so much that I'm just trying to let it flow naturally."