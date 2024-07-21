Amy Robach reveals 'dramatic' robbery attempt during time away with T.J. Holmes

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have taken themselves off on a romantic trip to Rome, Italy, but it's not all gone according to plan!

The former Good Morning America stars nearly got robbed while having dinner outside in a restaurant in the Italian capital this week, and opened up about the "dramatic" experience on the latest episode of their Amy and T.J. Podcast.

The couple explained that while Amy was oblivious, T.J. was aware that a lady was eyeing up their items while sitting outside.

T.J. said that he turned to Amy and said: "I don't know how long I'm gonna let this play out, but they are almost trying to rob us." Amy replied: "In my mind, I was like, 'what woman?' I don't even know what you're talking about."

T.J. went on: "So the woman actually was trying to [rob us] with her foot from under her table and slide the things we just brought towards her." Amy recalled: "You said 'you order that' and you kept your eyes straight on her, it was amazing."

T.J. replied: "I wasn't staring at her, but it was just I knew what she was doing. It was kind of hilarious."

Amy added: "You kind of wish you had let it longer to see where she was going to take it."

When they finally confronted the situation, the woman got up "and started banging" on the table. The couple explained that she was very annoyed that they had caught on to what she was doing. "So she gets up... she bangs on at least two tables and then banged a barricade... it was really funny... it was dramatic."

Luckily the experience hasn't put the couple off from their travels, and not only that, they were even planning on going back to the same restaurant the following night because the food was so good.

While Amy and T.J. were away, their children stayed in New York City. T.J. is father to three children, including youngest daughter Sabine, who he shares with ex-wife Marilee Fiebig.

Amy, meanwhile, is mom to daughters Ava, 21, and Annalise, 19, who she shares with ex-husband Tim McIntosh.

It's a bittersweet time for Amy, who will soon be an empty nester when Annalise leaves home to attend college. She previously opened up about the upcoming change during an episode of her podcast back in February.

At the time, Annalise had gone to visit Ava in Berlin, and Amy realised that it was "only the beginning" in terms of her being home alone. "This is the beginning," Amy said. She added that she was "worried and nervous" for her teenager, who was flying overseas solo for the first time, saying that she was "super emotional, I couldn't stop crying."

Amy is incredibly open about her family life on her podcast and previously spoke about the complexities of her and T.J.'s relationship going public and the impact it had on their families, during an episode of her podcast.

"I'm still saying I’m sorry," Amy admitted, reflecting on the difficult conversations she had with her daughters. "It's one thing for us to deal with the press and the headlines and the paparazzi that have become as much a part of our lives as anything."