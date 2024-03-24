Gavin Rossdale addresses current relationship with Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, admits he feels 'shame' over divorce

Gavin Rossdale is giving insight into where he stands with ex-wife Gwen Stefani since their divorce was finalized in 2016.

The Bush frontman, 58, and the "Underneath It All" singer, 54, tied the knot in 2002, and together welcomed sons Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, ten.

Gwen filed for divorce in August of 2015, when their youngest was close to two years old, and has since married Blake Shelton, who she met when she started filming The Voice in April of 2014.

During an appearance on Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' podcast – the former Good Morning America co-stars themselves both went through their second divorces last year, and their former partners are now dating – Gavin reflected on his divorce, and how it may have impacted his kids.

Though he maintained: "I know in my heart that I'm super consistent," when it comes to his role as a father (he also shares daughter Daisy Lowe, 35, with ex Pearl Lowe), he did share that he wishes he had more of a connection with Gwen herself.

As he opened up about the "shame" and sadness he feels about having gotten divorced, though he emphasized he tries to live without regrets, he did admit: "Sometimes I wish that… when you see the kids, sometimes there's a loss. It would be nice if there was more connection for the person who made them with me."

He went on: "I feel bad for my kids. That's the overriding thing. The rest of it, it comes with the territory… but that's the most profound," adding that he wishes he could have "figured out a way to not have that in their lives."

Gavin's own parents, Barbara and Douglas, have each married three different times. He further shared that he "never thought" he'd get divorced, and that: "It wasn't fun for me to be from a broken home."

Though he noted he felt his difficult family background in a way "gave" him a career, he still maintained that divorce "can be quite debilitating for kids" and said: "You just don't want to let your kids down."

Later asked how he reconciles with it or feeling not as present, he stated: "I go to a lot of events where there's the, you know, the other team, so to speak, and I just know that I just feel really proud of myself in my consistency as a father."

He added: "I know that, you know, there's an intrinsic bond that's so strong and so present that I have a lot of pride with. It's unwavering."

He ultimately noted that, cognizant of both his and Gwen's role in the public eye, "less said, sooner mended," and not only that "it's not my place to say anything because I also can't," but moreover: "I would never want to overly say anything negative about their mom or stuff like that. It's not right. So I just don't."

