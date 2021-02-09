﻿
Halle Berry stuns fans with child support comments: 'It's wrong and it's extortion'

The mum-of-two hit out on Instagram

Halle Berry caused a stir on Instagram this week after she came under attack from trolls.

The Oscar-winning actress had shared a quote which read, "Women don't owe you s***", which prompted a huge response from her followers, with one cruelly writing: "With all of your accomplishments, fame, beauty, it seems, as if, you CAN'T keep a man."

"Who said I wanted to keep them? I'm all about living your best life, if you make a wrong move, course correct and re-spin and start again!" Halle responded.

And when another commenter echoed, "Says the women who can't keep a man." Halle hit back with: "Who says I wanna keep the wrong man? cuz…..I don't."

The star then addressed the subject of alimony and child support when a follower referred to her ex-partner, Gabriel Aubry. "And it takes great strength everyday to pay it. And btw it's wrong and it's extortion," she wrote.

halle-berry-gabriel-aubry

Halle and Gabriel were together from 2005 until 2010

Halle, 54, later expanded: "I'm not going to speak on alimony as I have never asked for it, nor have I ever paid it.

"However, as for child support, I feel I can speak on it as I've been paying it for a decade now. I feel if a woman or a man is having to pay support that is way more than they reasonably need to help SUPPORT the child, I think that is wrong.

"I understand some parents (man or woman) may need help, but I feel in these modern times both men and women have the responsibility to financially take care of their children and work hard and make every effort to do so."

halle-berry-gabriel-daughter

The former couple share daughter Nahla together

She continued: ''The way many laws are set up, people are allowed to USE children in order to be awarded money to live a lifestyle that not only did they not earn, but that is way above and beyond the child's reasonable needs and that is 'THE WRONG' and where I see the abuse.

"The laws are outdated and no longer reflect the modern world. This is just my opinion, I clearly don't own the truth. I can say I'm living it every day and I can tell you it's hard."

halle-berry-gabriel-aubry-1z

Halle with her ex-husband, French actor Olivier Martinez

"I do totally understand the feelings of those men who feel they are and have been taken advantage of by the system."

Halle shares two children with her ex-partners; she and Gabriel are parents to 12-year-old daughter Nahla, and she has a seven-year-old son, Maceo, with ex-husband, Olivier Martinez.

halle-berry-children

Halle is a proud mum of two

In 2014, Halle filed court documents asking a judge to reduce the amount of money she was paying Gabriel and reportedly wanted the sum dropped from $16,000 to $3,8000 a month.

A document submitted to the court by the actress and her lawyer at that time allegedly stated: "There is no case, no law, no logic that says a healthy, active man gets to simply live off child support that the wealthier mother earns."

