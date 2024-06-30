Dylan Dreyer reveals her youngest son was rushed to hospital as fans send support

Dylan Dreyer revealed her weekend didn't go quite to plan after her youngest son Rusty, two, was taken to hospital.

The Today Show star took to Instagram to share several photos of herself with Rusty in ER after the little boy bumped his head, which required stitches.

She went on to say that later that weekend, her oldest son Calvin, seven, hit his chin, and got real as she admitted she had used her T-shirt to wipe away the blood.

Recommended video You may also like Dylan Dreyer shares glimpse inside her 'messy' NYC apartment

Luckily, all her children were feeling a lot better by the end of Saturday, and they tucked into homemade burgers at their beach house to finish off the day.

She explained: "3 boys and this is our first set of stitches! Never would have bet on Rusty to be the first! Then on to making gluten free hamburger rolls after sopping up Calvin’s cut chin with my T-shirt. Boy mom indeed!!"

Dylan Dreyer's son Rusty was taken to ER after needing to get stitches

Fans were quick to send their support, while others shared their own stories about raising sons.

"Being a boy mom is not for the weak but there is nothing better! Hope he heals quickly! You're an amazing mama," one wrote, while another commented: "Boy mom's rock!! And won't be your last trip to ER for stitches!" A third added: "My boys were your sons ages back in the 70's. Things haven't changed at all. Hang in there!"

Dylan with her youngest child in ER

Dylan shares her three sons with Brian Fichera and the couple often share unedited, down-to-earth pictures on social media to give a realistic glimpse into their home life.

As a result, they have a loyal following of fellow parents who often praise them for keeping things real.

Dylan helped distract Rusty during the wait for his stitches

Dylan wouldn't have things any other way and adores being a boy mom, although she was previously asked whether she would ever want to try for a girl in the future.

The star was adamant that her family was complete the way it is. When talking to People about the likelihood of expanding her family, she said: "We're done, we're tapped out."

Dylan later cooked burgers for her sons at home

And in terms of trying again for a little girl, she replied, "This is the girl," and held up the children's book she had written, Misty the Cloud: A Very Stormy Day.

Dylan and Brian are raising their sons in a two-bed apartment in New York City, but have a larger home just outside of the city, located by the sea, where they spend the majority of their weekends.

Dylan Dreyer's sons at home following Rusty's accident

When Dylan announced the news that she was pregnant with her third child, fans were quick to tell her she'd "have to move" to a bigger home, but after welcoming Russell (aka Rusty), Dylan proudly revealed: "I think they all fit just fine…for now."