Today's Dylan Dreyer's 'hair-raising' photo of son sparks reaction from fans

Dylan Dreyer has a busy life being a meteorologist on Today while also being a doting mom to her three sons, and during the week, the popular host had a fun day out with her youngest son, Rusty, two.

The pair had headed to a play center, and following a ride on the slide, Dylan shared a photo of the young man. It appeared that Rusty had picked up a lot of static electricity during his trip down the slide as his bright blonde hair was stood entirely upright, and given the youngster was dressed in jeans and a jumper, we're not surprised that he picked up so much!

In her caption, the star enthused: "Love a good head of static electricity!" and her followers were quick to react to the adorable images. One penned: "He's SO cute! Your boys are all SO handsome and getting SO big!" and a second joked: "Love the Static Hair Gel. He's got a laid back Billy Idol thing going on."

A third added: "Rusty is so cute with any hair style, love this," while a fourth commented: "Rusty is adorable! Love his style. You both have beautiful boys," and a fifth teased: "Looks like my dog's hair in the winter."

Alongside Rusty, Dylan is also a mom to other young sons; Calvin, seven, and Ollie, four, and earlier in the month Ollie was at the forefront of her mind as the youngster marked his fourth birthday.

In a special tribute, the star gushed: "You bring us so much joy…your wild happiness and crazy imagination provide so much joy and laughter. And you love with all your heart! I hope you had the most special day turning 4!! Love you Olls!!"

Fans adored her message and the insight into her family life and commented: "The picture of the three of them is just perfection," and, "Already four! We all remember him being born. Wonderful kids come from wonderful parents."

Not only did Ollie just mark his fourth year around the sun, but days before Christmas, Calvin marked his seventh birthday too. On December 17, the Misty the Cloud author reflected fondly on the moment she first became a mom by sharing photos throughout the years, including one of her sporting a baby bump.

"7 years ago, I became a mom!" Dylan wrote in her caption, before reflecting: "It was a wild night and now our little Cal is the leader of our pack. Happy Birthday buddy!" before concluding with: "You are so loved and bring us so much joy!!"

