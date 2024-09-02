Kelly Ripa's son displays gruesome appearance in unexpected new photo

Is that really him? Kelly Ripa's son, Michael, turned heads with a new image of himself looking like something from a horror movie.

The oldest child of Kelly and her husband, Mark Consuelos, posted a snapshot of himself sitting in a chair with his head throwback backward and an alien bursting out from his chest.

His white t-shirt was bloody and stained with the gruesome beast sporting sharp teeth and a grimace on its face.

"Fun at work," Michael, 27, captioned the story, which also featured one of his colleagues wearing a fluffy, monster hat.

Michael is carving out a career in the entertainment industry as an actor and director and appears to be loving it.

While he has lined up a series of projects, Kelly confessed it was really difficult to begin with.

"Adulting is hard nowadays," she said on Live!. "It's very hard for kids. Job opportunities aren't what they were. The economy is driving this trend.

"I know that Michael graduated college in May of 2020 and he had a writing job lined up which evaporated because the pandemic shut down the production and it just never came back."

On how she and Mark helped, she said: "So, you know, we gave him a grace period of an additional year to find other job opportunities because it's hard."

He's played a younger version of his dad, Mark Consuelos' Riverdale character, Hiram Lodge, had a starring role in drama Dissocia and took on the role of Petey in Let's Get Physical, a Lifetime movie that was backed by Kelly and Mark's Milojo Productions company.

Michael opened up to People about his parents helping him and what it was like working with them.

"I read the script and I really, really enjoyed the character. I thought he was really funny," he said of his role.

He also added: "Also, you know, it was offered to me – and when you are starting out, when something is offered, you take it. It was kind of a no-brainer for me."

Though he did have his parents help with casting, he maintained that's about as hands-on as they were, admitting that they are in no way "momagers."

Kelly and Mark have financially supported their three children, Michael, Joaquin and Lola, through college, but they have instilled a good work ethic into then.

“I said to them, these are years that you won’t get back and this is a time where we won’t mind supporting you financially as long as you work — as long as you maintain a job for your add-ons, as I call them,” she shared.

“The bells and whistles; the stuff that they want — as long as you work for that, we will cover the core expenses, but once you graduate, that’s over.

"Because we were married at 25, you know what I mean? And we feel like because we didn’t have safety nets, we got something cooking.”