Kelly Ripa shares sweet videos of son's highly-anticipated graduation

The Consuelos-Ripa family have finally celebrated what they've been waiting for! Kelly Ripa revealed that after two years of delays, her eldest son, Michael Joseph Consuelos, finally celebrated his graduation.

Michael was one of thousands of New York University graduates who finally got the big ceremony they've been waiting for at NYU's signature graduation spot, the iconic Yankee Stadium.

For the long-awaited ceremony, of course the whole family had to show their support for Michael, and Mark Consuelos as well as their other children, Lola and Joaquin, were all in attendance.

The family of five looked dapper and happy as ever as they looked down towards Michael while he found his spot for the ceremony, who looked smart in a blue button down shirt and a classic pair of sunglasses.

Both parents shared a sweet clip of their son clad in his purple toga as he used his mortarboard hat to wave at his family.

Though clearly happy to be there, Michael was keen on taking off the traditional hat, joking on his Instagram Stories as he made his way towards the stadium: "My head was not built for these stupid hats."

Michael waves at his parents as he gets ready to graduate

For the special occasion, Kelly donned a fuschia, printed, long-sleeve dress while Lola was the picture of spring in a frilly white mini-dress with lace and floral accents.

The daytime show host wasn't the only star in the audience though, as the ceremony featured the one and only Taylor Swift as its commencement speaker.

Kelly, Lola, Joaquin and Mark celebrating Michael's achievement

"I feel so proud to share this day with my fellow honorees who humble me with the ways they improve our world with their work," she said during her speech.

The songstress was awarded with an honorary doctorate of fine arts, and she gave her speech clad in a traditional academic dress with the signature bib professors wear.

