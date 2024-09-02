Doria Ragland hasn't aged a day in rare photo with teenage Meghan Markle

Doria Ragland celebrates her 68th birthday on 2nd September but the mother of Meghan Markle hasn't aged a day.

The retired social worker and yoga teacher, who lives in California like her daughter and son-in-law Prince Harry, was featured in the royal couple's 2022 Netflix documentary in a throwback photo from her daughter's teenage years, and she looks incredible.

Meghan, now 43, looked adorable in the snap as she smiled alongside her mom while sitting at the dinner table at a party.

© Netflix A young Meghan Markle and Doria Ragland at a dinner

The Duchess of Sussex wore a crisp white shirt and styled her hair in a ponytail.



Doria looked sensational in a black dress with beige flowers as she placed a loving arm around her daughter. She added an element of glamour to her look with a pearl necklace and matching pearl-drop earrings and kept her makeup neutral – simple yet elegant.

It's clear that Doria and Meghan have such a close bond and it's thought that Doria helps Meghan and Harry out when it comes to looking after Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three.

Doria has a great relationship with her daughter and son-in-law

Doria is a hands-on grandmother and was also seen in video footage in the Netflix documentary playing with baby Archie in their mansion in Montecito, while also playing football outside on their huge lawn.

More recently, Meghan opened up about how her mom was a role model for her growing up. Speaking at a forum celebrating Afro-Colombian women, Meghan told the audience: "I find inspiration in the strong women around me. Of course, my mother is one of them."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Doria Ragland pushes Prince Archie in a toy car in adorable home video

Doria's close bond with Meghan and son-in-law Prince Harry

Prince Harry has also voiced his admiration for his mother-in-law in the past. When Harry and Meghan first got engaged, the pair sat down for a televised interview in which Harry called Doria "amazing."

Doria has also been present at Invictus Games tournaments with her daughter as they cheered on Harry from the sidelines. She was also, significantly, the only member of Meghan's family to attend their wedding at St. George's Chapel in May 2018.

© Samir Hussein Doria and her daughter on her wedding day

When Meghan and Prince Harry relocated back to the States on early 2020, they were residing in a home in California which meant they were, geographically, much closer to Doria.

The 68-year-old lives in a humble bungalow in Windsor Hills, Los Angeles, and when Meghan lived nearby, she spent lots of time with her daughter in the local area and going on hiking trails.

© Getty Meghan and Doria

Meghan and Harry now live further up the coast of California in Santa Barbara and it's thought that Doria often visits them. Their mansion offers plenty of space to accommodate Grandma Doria when she visits as her home in Los Angeles is over an hour away by car.

MORE: Meet Meghan Markle's parents – everything you need to know about Doria Ragland and Thomas Markle

MORE: Meghan Markle's close circle of friends in California

© WPA Pool Prince Harry and Doria Ragland listen to Meghan Markle's speech in 2018

Doria lives a relatively private life and doesn't speak publicly about her children or personal life. However, in the Netflix docuseries, fans were able to hear from Doria for the first time.

Recalling the moment she learned that her daughter Meghan was dating the British royal, she said: "When she told me, we're on the phone and she says, 'Mommy I'm going out with Prince Harry'.

"I started whispering, 'Oh my god!' I remember when I first met [Harry] too, a 6'1 handsome man with red hair, really great manners. It was just really nice and they looked really happy together, like he was the one. Once it was announced that they were together it seemed kind of like a novelty."