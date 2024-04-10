Meghan Markle rare photos through the years: from 1981 to 2011

Whenever you think of the Duchess of Sussex, you will likely imagine a poised and graceful woman, and this is something that Meghan Markle has carried ever since she was a child.

While photos of Prince Harry's wife when she was a child were initially hard to come by, Meghan released a treasure trove during her Netflix docu-series, Harry & Meghan. From images of the mum-of-two when she was just a baby to snaps of the royal during her school days, there are dozens of sweet childhood photos.

Scroll down to see the best images of Meghan as a young child through to her early acting days…

Baby photos

© Netflix Meghan & mum Meghan Markle was born in 1981 and in this sweet photo the young girl curls up on her mum's chest as she has a small nap.



© Netflix Father-daughter moments Although Thomas Markle and Meghan now have a strained relationship, the pair looked so close as Thomas cradled his young girl.



© Netflix Blowing bubbles Meghan looks so sweet in this photo where the toddler blows bubbles while in a pretty blue dress.



© Netflix Playing with Doria Meghan and Doria definitely have the best bond and the mum-of-one can be seen playing with her young girl and some soft toys.



© Netflix Sweet mum-daughter bond In this adorable image, a baby Meghan is seen playing with mum Doria as she reaches out to touch her mum's hair.



© Netflix Playtime with dad Thomas appears to be a hands-on dad in this photo with his young daughter, as the pair are seen playing together with a dollhouse.



Childhood

© Netflix Grandmother moment After Doria and Thomas split when Meghan was six, the youngster mostly lived with her mother. Doria was supported through the divorce by her own mother, and in this cute photo, Meghan sits on the knee of her grandmother.



© Netflix The birthday girl Meghan had a fairly normal childhood, and here she is enjoying her birthday with a group of friends. We wonder what's inside the blue box!



© Netflix Style star What sass! Meghan had a command over fashion from an early age. We love this pose in the pink woolly jumper and jeans!



© Netflix Mother-daughter moments Meghan and Doria's bond only strengthened as the young actress grew older. Living in California, the pair often enjoyed hiking together, like in this mother-daughter photo.



© Netflix Christmas celebrations Meghan had a Christmas to remember in this sweet photo, as she enjoyed the celebrations with a large group of friends.



© Netflix Experimenting with style Meghan always loves a switch-up with her style, and the youngster rocked a unique hairstyle in this rare childhood photo.



© Netflix Time for a sleep Meghan and Doria must have had an exhausting day before this photo was grabbed, as the pair curled up on a sofa with a blanket thrown over them.



© Netflix Playtime It appears that Meghan had a natural affinity with Canada, the country where she'd make her big break, as she's seen playing with Play-doh in a shirt emblazoned with the Canadian flag.



© Netflix Family holiday Meghan would sometimes enjoy holidays with her family, and in this nifty photo, the youngster is seen in a pair of glasses while riding in a buggy.



© Netflix Curly-haired Meghan Just look at those curls! A young Meghan is seen here posing for a photo in a sleek Hollywood shirt, but we just can't take our eyes off of her curly locks.



© Netflix Like mother, like daughter Meghan and Doria look so alike in this gorgeous photo of the pair together. Meghan has gone for a pom-pom style with her hair, while Doria also enjoys a more casual 'do.



© Netflix Dinner party While Meghan and Doria enjoyed a low-key time in the photo above, the duo proved they totally know how to glam up, with the pair seen here enjoying a fancy dinner out.



© Netflix Birth of an activist Meghan has long been a feminist and her foray into activism started when she was a teenager. After watching a dishwashing liquid commercial that only featured women, that sparked sexist chants from her classmates, the 11-year-old Meghan wrote to the company.



At school

© Netflix Meghan's gang Meghan quickly made friends when she entered school, and here she is as a young girl with a group of friends as they play together.



© Netflix School photo Meghan is seen in this school photo on the far-left in the centre row. Meghan attended the Hollywood Schoolhouse, which is a private school.



© Netflix Smile for the camera Meghan is so smiley in this solo school photo. The young girl loved experimenting with her hairstyle and she has opted for a bun when it comes to this particular snap.



© Netflix Future Princess Meghan looks so much like a princess in this school photo as she lets her gorgeous black locks flows down the back of her shoulders and she looks so refined.



© Netflix Meg's yearbook The young Meghan excelled in her academic studies and in this yearbook photo, she is proudly the president of her school's debate group.



© Netflix While in the UK we're used to black graduation gowns, when it came to Meghan's graduation, this was entirely different, with the future royal bedecked in white for her big day.



Teenage years

© Netflix Growing up with Thomas During her childhood and teenage years, Meghan still spent time with her father, and in this photo, the duo are seen together.



© Netflix Time with Thomas Meghan is seen here in another photo with her now-estranged father as they pose for a beautiful outside photo.



© Netflix A young model Meghan is a natural in front of the camera and she has the confidence of a model in this photo as she poses outside in a pair of jeans.



© Netflix First taste of acting Meghan starred in several school productions when she was growing up, and she's seen here in a starring role during a stage production. Meghan also starred as Red Riding Hood in a school production.



University and acting career start

© Netflix Meghan's college days Meghan studied at Northwestern University and just like any uni student, here is the teenager posing in a messy kitchen!



© Amy Tierney Start of a career Meghan's acting career didn't initially take off, with the star securing bit parts in shows like CSI: Miami, Without a Trace and Knight Rider, but all that was about to change…



© USA Network Landing Suits Meghan's breakthrough role came in 2011 when the future-Duchess of Sussex started playing ambitious paralegal Rachel Zane in Suits. Meghan was in the show for seven seasons and clocked up 108 episodes on the hit legal show.



