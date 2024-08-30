Meghan Markle's secret outings with mom Doria Ragland in beloved hometown

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry live an idyllic life in the gorgeous town of Montecito.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are parents to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, moved into their $14 million Mediterranean-style mansion in the summer of 2021 and since then have more than settled into the quieter life that Santa Barbara brings.

But, before that, the couple were living in Los Angeles, specifically at famed Hollywood actor and director Tyler Perry's $18 mansion on the Beverly Ridge estate.

© Getty Meghan and her mom Doria have a close bond

Their move back to California was a true homecoming for Meghan who was born and bred in Los Angeles.

The former Suits actress' relocation Stateside in early 2020 with her royal husband, 39, also meant that she would have been able to spend much more time with her mom, Doria Ragland, with whom she had a close bond.

Meghan Markle and mom Doria's secret outings

Doria, a 66-year-old retired social worker and yoga instructor, lives in a humble bungalow in Windsor Hills, Los Angeles, and when Meghan lived nearby, she spent lots of time with her daughter going on hiking trails.

Meghan previously shared details of their outings on her now-defunct lifestyle blog, The Tig.

© Alamy Meghan Markle and her mom, Doria, would hike in the Pacific Palisades which has incredible views

The Duchess, who closed her online account in 2017 when her relationship with Prince Harry became serious, previously explained how she and her mom would head down to the Pacific Palisades, roughly 22 minutes by car from Doria's home, to go on hiking trails, specifically the Los Liones route.

The famous trail is just shy of seven kilometres and offers incredible views of the canyon and the entire Pacific Palisades area. The elevation is also listed as 543 feet, meaning you also get an amazing view of the ocean.

Meghan wrote: "My mom and I do this run when I am home and it's so feel-good. It's amazing."

© Alamy Meghan also used to hike Runyon Canyon where you get a great view of the Hollywood sign

Another area the mother-of-two told her followers about before is Runyon Canyon, which is a very famous hiking trail located above Hollywood. However, Meghan stated that it could get a little overpopulated.

The former actor said it was this reason why she had a "love-hate" relationship with the area: "The hate part is that on weekends it can get crowded and there is endless Hollywood talk of auditions and projects that are greenlit."

© Getty Meghan and Harry relocated to the US in 2020

Meanwhile, Meghan and Harry now live further up the coast of California in Santa Barbara and it's thought that Doria often visits them and helps with looking after little Archie, five, and Lilibet, three.

The home boasts plenty of bedrooms, reception rooms, a huge kitchen and a massive garden for the family of four to make the most of, and so there is plenty of space to accommodate Grandma Doria when she visits as her home in Los Angeles is over an hour away by car.

© Instagram Meghan lives in Montecito with Harry and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

Meghan and Harry have a close circuit of friends in Santa Barbara. It's thought that the Duchess sees the likes of Serena Williams and Ellen DeGeneres, in addition to a group of local moms, regularly.

Meghan has previously spoken about her friendships and the importance of female solidarity. During a chat with Variety magazine in 2022, she said: "The power of sisterhood and female support can never be underestimated."