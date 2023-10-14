Jenna Bush Hager is no stranger to sharing personal stories while hosting 'Today with Hoda and Jenna' – but her latest revelation about her young son, Hal, left the 'Today' studio stunned.

The 41-year-old and her co-anchor, Hoda Kotb, 59, were discussing David Beckham's meticulously organized closet – which was revealed in the Netflix docuseries, 'Beckham' – when talk turned to how organized her own family is.

While discussing the differences between her children, Mila, 10, Poppy, eight, and Hal, Jenna made the unexpected admission that the four-year-old still sleeps in a crib.

WATCH: Jenna Bush Hager celebrates son, Hal's birthday

"Poppy is very organized, very. Mila, not so much," she said, before sheepishly adding: "Hal is still in his crib, so…" As Hoda tried to stifle a giggle, Jenna asked her: "At some point, do I need to move him out [into a bed]?"

When Hoda was told Hal's age, she began to answer Jenna before the mom-of-three cut her off to ask the opinion of viewers at home. "Ya'll, it's normal, right?" she said, before the crew standing behind the cameras yelled out, "No!", in unison, with Hoda nodding in agreement.

© Today with Hoda & Jenna Jenna Bush Hager yelled at the crew after they agreed Hal shouldn't be sleeping in a crib

"What? I wasn't even asking you; I was asking [people at home]," a stunned Jenna yelled back. "It's normal to have a four-year-old, your last child, nicely in his crib where he feels safe, right?"

Hoda then probed Jenna on how Hal goes to the bathroom at night if he is sleeping in a crib, to which she responded: "He doesn't need to — but if he ever had an accident then it happens in his crib." Hoda asked Jenna if Hal wants to move into a bed, but according to his mom, he's not ready to leave his crib.

© Today with Hoda & Jenna Jenna Bush Hager defended herself after she revealed her son's sleeping arrangement

She said: "I said, 'Do you want to, maybe let's try to talk about moving you next week to your bed,' and he said, 'Not this Christmas, but next Christmas.' "He wants to be the only kindergartner in his crib," she added. "Anyway, to each their own."

Jenna shares her three children with her husband Henry Hager, whom she met in 2004 when he was working for her dad, George W. Bush's re-election campaign. They married on May 10, 2008, at the Bush family's Prairie Chapel Ranch near Crawford, Texas.

© Getty Images Jenna Bush Hager and her husband, Hal Hager

Jenna's admission comes shortly after she went "too far" when she joked about having an affair on-air earlier this week. Jenna and Hoda were discussing how attractive they find men who read when the former First Daughter joked: "I'm dehydrated when a man takes out a book."

She then highlighted her fondness for men who wear glasses, and quipped: "I mean, if they're reading something I respect, that could be grounds for an affair."

© Instagram Jenna Bush Hager's son, Hal, still sleeps in a crib

Immediately recognizing the cheekiness of her comment, she clarified with a direct glance at the camera: "I'm just kidding, I would never do that. Henry and I are very happy. And he reads."

Reiterating this, Hoda remarked: "He does read," followed by a playful nudge at Jenna's earlier jest, asking her why she was feeling "defensive", to which Jenna replied: "Because I shouldn't have said that I went too far."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.