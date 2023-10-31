Jenna Bush Hager reveals her son's unexpected reaction to her Halloween transformation with Today co-stars – exclusive

The hosts of the Today Show, once again, went absolutely all out for their annual Halloween show, embracing musical icons for this year's special.

Arguably stealing the show were the Fourth Hour of Today co-hosts, Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, who dressed up as former power couple Cher and Sonny Bono respectively.

In a conversation with HELLO! on the Today Plaza in New York after the big costume reveal, Jenna revealed how her four-year-old son Hal reacted to her new gender-bending look as the late singer and variety show host Sonny.

© Getty Images Jenna and Hoda are Sonny and Cher for Halloween

When asked what she felt her kids would think of the transformation, she mused that they'd probably "love it," although conceded that Hal was left confused at first.

"I FaceTimed my son Hal, and he goes 'Are you daddy?'" she shared of the exchange, which left Hoda in stitches. "He couldn't quite figure it out. So he loved it."

Jenna and husband Henry Hager, who have been married since 2008, also share two daughters – ten-year-old Mila and seven-year-old Poppy, with Hal being the youngest.

© Instagram Her son Hal had the most hilarious reaction to her Halloween costume

While Hoda wore a long pink gown with an equally long and lustrous black wig to match, Jenna opted for a flashy gold suit with a short cropped black wig with bangs and a mustache.

The rest of the Today stars went just as hard with their transformations, with Savannah Guthrie going for Eras Tour-era Taylor Swift (and being joined on stage by her adorable daughter Vale dressed as a young Taylor).

Al Roker opted for Lionel Richie, Craig Melvin was MC Hammer, Sheinelle Jones was Diana Ross, Dylan Dreyer was P!nk, Carson Daly was Neil Diamond, Laura Jarrett and Peter Alexander were Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton respectively, and Willie Geist was Harry Styles.

Jenna, 41, took to her Instagram soon after the show aired with more pictures alongside her "other half," and wrote: "Happy Halloween from Sonny and Cher!"

Fans couldn't have been more thrilled with the looks, leaving comments along the lines of: "This is amazing and hilarious all in one!" and: "You were so good!! The hips dont lie & that mustache!!!! Loved it!!!" plus: "This is the greatest thing I've ever seen."

© Getty Images The duo even performed a rendition of the 1965 hit "I Got You Babe"

They continued to remain in character not only when the cameras were on, but also behind-the-scenes, emerging onto the Plaza bright and early and shouting to fans: "Do you believe?" playing on Cher's signature 1998 hit "Believe."

For their on-screen debuts, narrated by new New York-transplant Kelly Clarkson, they were introduced to the tune of Sonny and Cher's iconic 1965 song "I Got You Babe," and the crowd of gathered fans quickly went wild.

© Shutterstock The Today hosts went all out for Halloween

Several of the other co-hosts pulled out performances to match as well, with Willie rocking out to Harry's "As It Was," Craig to Hammer's "U Can't Touch This," and Savannah to Taylor's newly-minted nationwide number one hit "Cruel Summer."

