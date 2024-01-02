Jenna Bush Hager shares hilarious pictures of daughter's reaction to kiss with husband

Jenna Bush Hager rang in the new year with her family – but her midnight kiss with husband Henry didn't impress everyone. In fact, their eldest daughter Mila's disgust was perfectly captured on camera, as she was caught pulling a look of distaste.

The Today Show star posted the picture on her Instagram Story; it showed Jenna and Henry enjoying a smooch as their two youngest, Poppy, seven, and four-year-old son Hal, looked off-camera but Mila was looking at her mom and dad and catching the moment as it happened.

© Instagram Jenna Bush Hager's daugther Mila pulls face of disgust at NYE kiss

"NY kiss, notice Mila," Jenna wrote over the Story – before sharing a second close-up shot of Mila's iconic face. Another picture showed Hal giving his father a sweet kiss on the cheek, as the family celebrated the end of 2023.

Jenna often talks about her children on the NBC morning show, and last week told co-host Hoda Kotb has Mila "gaslit" her mom over being left out of family plans.

"My eldest child, who will remain nameless, because she doesn't like me to talk about her, she gaslit me via FaceTime," Jenna began, before sharing how she went to Taco Cabana – a favorite of Mila's – with her Auntie Barbara, Jenna's sister, which led to Mila making her own queso and calling her mom to flaunt the family dish, teasing her mom for not being there to enjoy the cheesy dip.

© Instagram Jenna Bush Hager's son kisses dad Henry on the cheek

Jenna also revealed that the tween has been arguing for her own debit card – and her parents finally caved after Mila gave them an in-depth PowerPoint presentation arguing her point.

The TV host-turned-children's-author and her family spent the holiday season with her mom and dad – former President George W. Bush and First Lady Barbara Bush – and sister Barbara and her family.

"Bad selfie, wonderful Christmas," Jennna captioned the snap which she shared with her followers. The Bush family appeared to be somewhere sunny, with blue skies in the background and the group looking sunkissed.

But she had previously given her followers a rare peek into her New York home's holiday transformation, revealing she had decorated with fall-themed decor including a bowl of oranges and pinecones, alongside a Christmas tree and cosy lights, bringing a cozy and festive atmosphere to the room.