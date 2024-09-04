Carrie Underwood's unusual complaint with son Jacob, 5, revealed: 'I never thought I'd say'

Carrie Underwood may be lapping up all the time she can get at home with her family with husband Mike Fisher, but that doesn't mean she'll let her kids slip by with just about anything.

The 41-year-old country music icon is currently enjoying some downtime at her massive 400-acre Tennessee ranch home that she shares with her former hockey player husband and their two sons.

The singer is a mom to sons Jacob, five, and Isaiah, nine, and while they've picked up their parents' love for nature and animals, they've yet to master how to best harness that passion.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Carrie Underwood returns to American Idol

On her Instagram Stories, Carrie often documents life on the farm, whether it's tending to her many animals, life as a gardener, or canning and baking, and her latest update revealed her unusual and somewhat hilarious complaint with her younger son Jacob.

She took to social media with a photo of her black and white dinner table with a tooth lying on it, and wrote: "Sentences I never thought I'd say…'Jacob, can you please remove your raccoon tooth from the dinner table?'"

Carrie recently wrapped another leg of her Las Vegas residency Reflection, returning home for a short break before hitting the road once again for a variety of professional commitments.

© Instagram Carrie revealed her own unique complaint with her five-year-old son Jacob

In September, she is due to perform a pair of shows at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville before returning to Vegas in October. And in the midst of it all, she will also be juggling her brand new gig — as a judge on American Idol.

MORE: Carrie Underwood looks sensational in activewear in latest video

20 years after taking the title of American Idol herself back in 2005, Carrie will return as a judge, replacing Katy Perry, on the ABC remake of the show for season 23. She will join Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, plus host Ryan Seacrest, who first declared her as the winner all those years ago.

© Getty Images The singer shares two sons with husband Mike Fisher

The "Good Girl" singer will be spending some time on the road at auditions around the nation (which are already set to begin soon) before heading over to California for the live shows. The new season premieres next year.

MORE: Carrie Underwood is glowing in stunning selfie as she shares new glimpse inside 400-acre Tennessee home

Speaking with Vegas Magazine last year, Carrie spoke about balancing life in Vegas and on tour with family. "I love my role as a mom and wife."

© Getty Images Carrie won season four of "American Idol" back in 2005

"In addition to what I get to do onstage, I go to baseball practice. It's wonderfully ordinary, and I love that. In a lot of ways, I lead a double life. I'm mom at home, and then I fly away to Vegas or to go on tour."

MORE: Carrie Underwood shares rare photos of youngest son Jacob as they enjoy 'the best day'

While she loves being on the Vegas stage (specifically Resorts World Las Vegas), she isn't about the Vegas life. "I don't leave Resorts World too often. That's one of the great things about Vegas in general — you can go and stay at your preferred place, and everything you need is right there."

"I might pop into a restaurant if my husband's in town, but I kind of keep to myself. For the most part, I just go to the grocery store because I enjoy having my own food around me. If I eat room service all the time, I'm not going to be able to fit into my tour clothes!"