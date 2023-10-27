Rihanna baby number 3 – everything she has said about having another child with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna is a proud mom to two boys after welcoming her second son, Riot Rose, with her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky in August.

The 35-year-old surprised the world when she unveiled her blossoming baby bump during her Super Bowl Halftime Show performance in February, not long after she gave birth to her first son, RZA, in May 2022.

The 'Diamonds' singer has made no secret of her desire to have a large family in the past, but have her feelings changed now that she is a mom of two? Here's everything Rihanna has said about having another baby.

Rihanna on baby number three

Before Rihanna became a mom, she admitted that she wanted several children, telling British Vogue in 2020: "I'll have kids. Three or four of 'em."

During another interview with the publication following her second pregnancy reveal in February, she once again expressed her hopes for more children. "Listen, I'm down for whatever," she said.

"My wish would be I would like to have more kids but whatever God wants for me, I'm here. I'm open [to whatever baby sex next]. Girl, boy. Whatever."

What has Rihanna said about motherhood?

In her candid chat with British Vogue, Rihanna shared her thoughts on motherhood, telling them: "Oh, my God, it's legendary. It's everything. You really don't remember life before, that's the craziest thing ever.

"You literally try to remember it – and there are photos of my life before – but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don't identify with it because you don't even allow yourself mentally to get that far, because…Because it doesn't matter."

Rihanna's birthing experience

Rihanna hasn't shared many details about her second son's birth, but she described RZA's birth as "beautiful", adding she was "blessed" for that experience.

However, once they took their baby home, she admitted it was a shock to the system. "We came home, cold turkey, had no one. It was just us as parents and our baby. Man, you're a zombie for the most part.

"You're just going through the motions, and even then, you're so paranoid. Because you're like: they trusted us to come home with this baby? This new life? With us? No doctors, no nurses, we're just… going home?"

However, the new parents eventually adjusted, and Rihanna is now "living" for her children. "When you become a mom, something happens where you feel like you can take on the world – like you can do anything," she explained.

What are the meanings behind Rihanna's children's names?

Rihanna and Rocky welcomed their first child, RZA Athelston Mayers, on May 13, 2022, although they only revealed his name on his first birthday, when Rocky captioned a picture with the comment: "WU TANG IZ 4 DA CHUREN,' HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY TO MY 1st BORN, RZA."

RZA – pronounced 'Rizza' – was named after the rapper and Wu-Tang co-founder of the same moniker. Their second son was born on August 1, 2023, with the couple naming him Riot Rose Athelaston Mayers – Rocky's legal name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers.

Reports claim that the name honors both his parents, whose monikers also start with the letter 'R', alongside his big brother. It could also be in homage to Rocky's song 'Riot', and his apparent love of flowers.

