Katy Perry provides rare peek into mini-me daughter Daisy's personality days before her 4th birthday

Katy Perry is gearing up for the big release of her comeback album, 143, on September 20, and is already knee deep into promotional efforts.

The pop star, 39, has been busy promoting the two lead-off singles, "Woman's World" and "Lifetimes," and it looks like she's getting some help from the youngest member of her team.

Katy took to TikTok to share an adorable clip of her daughter Daisy Dove Bloom, just days shy of turning four years old, joining in to help her mom with album promotion.

Recommended video You may also like Katy Perry's rare glimpse into Daisy's life

The toddler was seen signing copies of the cover art with her own branded signature (mostly a version of the letter "D"), with the mom and daughter forming an assembly line of autographs.

Katy captioned the video: "The smallest member of team KP insisted on lending a hand (and a sharpie)... maybe you'll get a DD 143 exclusive, lucky you!"

Fans quickly took to the comments hoping to get their own Daisy Dove exclusive, with responses like: "I want an exclusive Daisy Dove," and: "Awwww daisy is signing some! Sooooo cute!" plus: "You just convinced me to buy another one hoping to get one of these."

@katyperry the smallest member of team KP insisted on lending a hand (and a sharpie) 🌼✍🏼 maybe you’ll get a DD 143 exclusive, lucky you 🥹 ♬ original sound - Katy Perry

The star's latest single, "Lifetimes," is inspired by her daughter, as it captures the feeling of knowing you'll find your one true love across lifetimes, which Katy has frequently said was meant for Daisy.

For an interview on The One Show recently, she explained: "'Lifetimes’ is a song that I wrote inspired by my daughter; obviously I tell her 'I love you' before she goes to bed every night, but I've started telling her, 'Will you find me in every lifetime?' and she says, 'Yes.'"

MORE: Katy Perry shocks with jaw-dropping bikini photo from daunting challenge with Orlando Bloom

She continued: "The sweetest thing is we've been all over Europe this summer, and we've been to a lot of beaches, and I bought a big stack of chocolate gold coins, and when we're building sandcastles, I will hide them as she’s digging and she will find them, so she loves finding chocolate coins."

© Instagram Katy and Daisy are coming off a family trip through Europe

Katy added to the adorable anecdote with: "So the other day I said, 'Will you find me in every lifetime?' and she said 'Yes, and we'll find chocolate coins together!'"

MORE: Katy Perry stuns in tiny animal-print string bikini in new beach photos

"So I just think you can find your soulmate, it can be your best friend, your pet, your daughter, it can be your son, aunt, partner; they come in many shapes and forms and they surprise you."

© Instagram Katy has said previously that she wrote "Lifetimes" specifically for Daisy

Before "Woman's World" dropped in July, she shared a snippet of "Lifetimes" with Zane Lowe and told him about Daisy's influence on the track (while also jokingly apologizing to fiancé Orlando Bloom for not choosing him instead).

MORE: Katy Perry shares very rare photo of daughter Daisy, 3, and how she's inheriting her mom's natural blonde locks

"Daisy's gonna find me in every life," she gushed. "Daisy's going to find me in every single life…or I'm going to find her, it's kinda like that Black Mirror episode."

© Getty Images "I just think you can find your soulmate, it can be your best friend, your pet, your daughter, it can be your son, aunt, partner; they come in many shapes and forms and they surprise you."

Both songs serve as the lead up to 143, Katy's sixth studio album and her first since 2020's Smile, which was released just two days after she gave birth to Daisy.