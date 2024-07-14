Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Katy Perry shares very rare photo of daughter Daisy, 3, and how she's inheriting her mom's natural blonde locks
Katy Perry arrives at The Ritz Hotel in a stretch limousine during the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024/25 as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 25, 2024 in Paris, France.© Getty Images

The "Woman's World" singer shares her soon-to-be four-year-old with fiancé Orlando Bloom

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Katy Perry is taking some moments to rest and rejuvenate after the whirlwind release of her new single "Woman's World," her first release since "When I'm Gone" in late 2021.

The 39-year-old dropped her empowerment anthem on July 11 after over a month of hype and promotion, and took to social media days later to share some updates on life away from the hustle.

Katy shared several snippets of herself enjoying beach days in Sardinia with her fiancé Orlando Bloom, some of her friends, and of course, none other than their adorable three-year-old daughter Daisy Dove Bloom.

The toddler is just a month away from turning four years old, being born days before the release of Katy's last studio album Smile, and it looks like she's already turning into her mom's mini me.

In one of the photos from the singer's set on Instagram, she is seen painting with her daughter, who is hidden out of frame except for her tiny hands and her light blonde locks blowing in the wind.

Based on previous rare sightings as well to support her mom, such as the conclusion of her Las Vegas residency Play and her final episode as an American Idol judge, Daisy is really becoming a young version of Katy with her blonde locks, big eyes, and adorable sense of style.

Katy Perry and her daughter Daisy Dove Bloom paint together during a family trip to Sardinia, captured on Instagram
Katy and her daughter Daisy Dove Bloom paint together during a family trip to Sardinia

Orlando and Katy first met in 2016 and embarked on an on-and-off relationship before finally announcing on Valentine's Day 2019 that they were engaged. There is no confirmation yet as to when they will tie the knot (or whether they secretly already have, based on Katy often referring to the English actor as her "husband").

In March 2020, just before the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic induced lockdowns, Katy announced through the music video of her standalone single "Never Worn White" that she and Orlando were expecting their first child together.

Orlando, 47, is already a dad to son Flynn, now 13, shared with ex-wife Miranda Kerr. In a recent interview for Father's Day as one of UNICEF's Goodwill Ambassadors, the Elizabethtown actor spoke fondly about being a dad-of-two while constantly on the go.

When asked what he wished he knew before becoming a dad, he replied: "It takes four years to learn to be a hairdresser at one of the greatest salons in London or around the world."

Katy Perry celebrates July 4
Katy's comeback single dropped on July 11, titled "Woman's World"

"And yet there is zero education on bringing a child into the world, which is essentially the biggest responsibility in your life. But it is the greatest joy and the most beautiful responsibility."

He also revealed that the hardest part of it all for him was being away from them for extended periods of time. "That's out of my control and I can't…that's the hardest part," he said, mentioning that he coped with it through lots of FaceTime and scheduling work in a way that allowed him as much time as possible with his kids.

katy perry orlando bloom 2024 breakthrough prize ceremony
"It is the greatest joy and the most beautiful responsibility."

"I think often of families that have been separated through conflict or disaster. And then I think how lucky I am to get the time that I do get, and how I have FaceTime and I can make the most."

