Katy Perry's daughter Daisy Dove Bloom turns 4: her best moments in the spotlight in photos
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom attends The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures© Getty Images

Katy shares Daisy with her fiancé Orlando Bloom

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Happy birthday little Daisy Dove Bloom! The young star, the daughter of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, turns four years old on August 26.

The proud parents will likely be celebrating their daughter's big day in low-key fashion, with both making an effort to keep her out of the spotlight and raise her in privacy.

However, over the years, the adorable Daisy has had some moments from her early years be shared on social media and made her own appearances in the limelight.

From surprise concert appearances to blink-and-you'll-miss-it photos with her parents, take a look at some of Daisy Dove Bloom's best moments in the spotlight in photos…

1/7

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom hold their newborn daughter Daisy Dove Bloom, shared on Instagram in collaboration with UNICEF© Instagram

The very beginning

Of course, we can't forget when Orlando and Katy first introduced Daisy to the world back in 2020, born just two days before Katy's fifth studio album, Smile, dropped. They welcomed her with a shared statement with UNICEF, and included a photo of her little hand.

MORE: Katy Perry's rarely-seen sister Angela is her double: inside their sweet bond

2/7

Daisy Dove Bloom projected on screen as she is addressed by mom Katy Perry during her Vegas residency Play© X

Her public debut

It wasn't until last November that Daisy made her public debut, appearing in the audience for the final show for Katy's Vegas residency Play, sporting a red polka dotted dress, fuzzy headphones, and an adorable smile while sitting with dad Orlando and cheering her mom on.

3/7

orlando bloom with daughter daisy dove on american idol© Twitter/X

Supporting an Idol

Once again, the toddler showed up with her dad for her mom's big night, although this was even more recently. Back in May, Daisy excitedly sat on Orlando's lap in the audience for the American Idol season 22 live shows, Katy's final season, watching as her mom transformed into Cinderella for the season's Disney Night.

SEE: Katy Perry's most outrageous fashion moments on American Idol

4/7

Katy Perry and her daughter Daisy Dove Bloom paint together during a family trip to Sardinia, captured on Instagram© Instagram

Blonde ambition

It looks like Daisy's already taking after her mom when it comes to her natural blonde locks! A recent photo shared by Katy from their family vacation showcased her daughter's light blonde hair drifting in the wind as they painted together.

5/7

Katy Perry shares a photograph of her daughter Daisy Dove Bloom holding a Fendi lollipop holder, shared on Instagram© Instagram

Daisy's sweet tooth

Katy recently shared a sweet (pun intended) snap of her daughter's small hand brandishing a FENDI lollipop holder worth $600, showcasing some of her expensive taste (again, pun intended).

MORE: Why Katy Perry hasn't married Orlando Bloom following five-year engagement

6/7

Daisy Dove Bloom and mom Katy Perry autograph copies of the latter's album 143 together, shared on TikTok© TikTok

Mom's little helper

A recent TikTok the "Woman's World" singer posted revealed that the four-year-old was already learning the ins and outs of the entertainment business. While her mom autographed copies of her upcoming album 143, she would pass on a record to Daisy, who would scribble it with her own signature.

MORE: Katy Perry shocks with jaw-dropping bikini photo from daunting challenge with Orlando Bloom

7/7

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom posing with daughter Daisy's hand© Getty

A priceless family unit

For her own 38th birthday in October 2022, Katy shared the most heartwarming glimpse of her little family unit, posting a photo of herself, Orlando, and Daisy putting their hands together. "Every time I blow a candle out I always wish for you. 38 and grateful," she penned.

