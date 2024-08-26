Katy Perry's daughter Daisy Dove Bloom turns 4: her best moments in the spotlight in photos

Happy birthday little Daisy Dove Bloom! The young star, the daughter of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, turns four years old on August 26.

The proud parents will likely be celebrating their daughter's big day in low-key fashion, with both making an effort to keep her out of the spotlight and raise her in privacy.

However, over the years, the adorable Daisy has had some moments from her early years be shared on social media and made her own appearances in the limelight.

From surprise concert appearances to blink-and-you'll-miss-it photos with her parents, take a look at some of Daisy Dove Bloom's best moments in the spotlight in photos…

1/ 7 © Instagram The very beginning Of course, we can't forget when Orlando and Katy first introduced Daisy to the world back in 2020, born just two days before Katy's fifth studio album, Smile, dropped. They welcomed her with a shared statement with UNICEF, and included a photo of her little hand. MORE: Katy Perry's rarely-seen sister Angela is her double: inside their sweet bond

2/ 7 © X Her public debut It wasn't until last November that Daisy made her public debut, appearing in the audience for the final show for Katy's Vegas residency Play, sporting a red polka dotted dress, fuzzy headphones, and an adorable smile while sitting with dad Orlando and cheering her mom on.



3/ 7 © Twitter/X Supporting an Idol Once again, the toddler showed up with her dad for her mom's big night, although this was even more recently. Back in May, Daisy excitedly sat on Orlando's lap in the audience for the American Idol season 22 live shows, Katy's final season, watching as her mom transformed into Cinderella for the season's Disney Night. SEE: Katy Perry's most outrageous fashion moments on American Idol

4/ 7 © Instagram Blonde ambition It looks like Daisy's already taking after her mom when it comes to her natural blonde locks! A recent photo shared by Katy from their family vacation showcased her daughter's light blonde hair drifting in the wind as they painted together.



5/ 7 © Instagram Daisy's sweet tooth Katy recently shared a sweet (pun intended) snap of her daughter's small hand brandishing a FENDI lollipop holder worth $600, showcasing some of her expensive taste (again, pun intended). MORE: Why Katy Perry hasn't married Orlando Bloom following five-year engagement

6/ 7 © TikTok Mom's little helper A recent TikTok the "Woman's World" singer posted revealed that the four-year-old was already learning the ins and outs of the entertainment business. While her mom autographed copies of her upcoming album 143, she would pass on a record to Daisy, who would scribble it with her own signature. MORE: Katy Perry shocks with jaw-dropping bikini photo from daunting challenge with Orlando Bloom