How Catherine Zeta-Jones' unbreakable bond with stepson Cameron helped him through his 'darkest days'

Catherine Zeta-Jones has joked about being a "wicked stepmother" but in reality, the A-lister couldn't be closer to her stepson, Cameron. Following her marriage to Michael Douglas in 2000, the actress has forged an unbreakable bond with the 45-year-old actor.

Catherine Zeta-Jones with her husband Michael Douglas and stepson Cameron Douglas in 2018

Cameron, who Michael shares with his ex-wife Diandra Luker, has publicly praised Catherine for her support during tough times. Having served seven years in prison for drug-related charges, Cameron sang his stepmother's praises upon his release in 2016.

"My family never gave up on me, not for one second. Catherine is a scrapper, she's someone who came from Wales and clawed her way up to the very top through sheer talent and determination," explained Cameron.

© Getty Images Cameron has praised Catherine for her support during his prison sentence

"She never gives up on anything and she didn't quit on me. The love of my family got me through my darkest days. She didn't want to sugar-coat what I was going through."

Over the years, Cameron has spoken candidly about Catherine's role in his life, hailing her as a unifying force. "Catherine is someone who has cemented the family together. I've never seen my father as happy as he is with her," the star remarked in 2009.

"People see this image of her and she's someone who puts on her game face when she goes out. But when she is away from the spotlight she's down-to-earth and totally into bringing the family together at every opportunity."

Catherine, 54, couldn't be prouder of her stepson, who now shares two children with his long-term partner, Viviane Thibes.

After Cameron penned a memoir about his struggle with addiction, Catherine was among the first to promote it. Taking to Instagram in 2019, she wrote: "Tuesday my stepson Cameron's book is released. Long Way Home. A poignant, honest, cathartic and at times terrifying memoir. I am so proud of you Cam and I love you with all my heart."

© Getty Cameron has described Catherine as 'down-to-earth' and extremely family oriented

Left emotional by his stepmother's gesture, Cameron replied: "Thank you so much, Catherine! There are no words to express what your love and support have meant to me over the years; you are truly amazing, and I love you with all my heart!"

More recently, the Chicago actress penned a sweet tribute to Cameron in December 2023. "Dance like it's your Birthday! Happy birthday to my stepson @cameronmorrelldouglas. Love from your….oh so wicked stepmother," she quipped alongside a photo.

The year before, Catherine had shared another snap of her stepson, captioned: "Happy Birthday to my amazing stepson @cameronmorrelldouglas Love you always Cam."