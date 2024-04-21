Michael Douglas supported by rarely-seen son Dylan for exciting milestone

Michael Douglas has completed his press tour for Franklin. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the 79-year-old made his final stop at the CNN studios in New York after meeting with anchor Kaitlan Collins.

© Instagram Michael wrapped his press tour at CNN studios in New York

"Just finished my last promotion for Franklin," Michael told fans in a behind-the-scenes video. "We're taking a look around CNN here," he continued, before panning the camera onto his 23-year-old son, Dylan.

"What do you think Cameron?" he asked, before realizing his error. Sending Dylan into hysterics, Michael noted: "I keep forgetting my son's name!"

© Instagram Dylan was on hand to support his father

A proud father of three, Michael welcomed his oldest son, Cameron, with ex-wife Diandra Luker in 1978. Following their divorce in 2000, the A-lister found love with Catherine Zeta-Jones. Their son Dylan was born in August 2000 and their daughter Carys arrived in April 2003.

© Instagram Michael shares a close bond with Cameron, Dylan and Carys

Incredibly close to all three of his children, Michael recently joked that with Dylan and Carys moved out, he and Catherine like to bribe them with lavish trips in a bid to spend quality time together. "Catherine and I are blessed with the fact that our kids Dylan and Carys still like to travel with us," he shared with host Savannah Guthrie on the Today Show.

"And so, we just finished five weeks in India at Christmastime. And we're always planning next year, what our trips will be and where we'll go," he added.

Asked if it's nice to spend time with Dylan and Carys now that they're adults, Michael responded: "It's just a treat. Especially when you're not forcing them.

© Instagram Michael and Catherine love nothing more than traveling around the world with their kids

Nonetheless, it's not lost on Michael and Catherine that their chosen destinations give them a helping hand. "We've got good trips," he added. "We seduce them with good places to go."

© Getty Dylan has been working on a play in New York

As of 2024, aspiring actor Dylan is currently based in New York, where he's been working on a play with actor Burkovskiy Andrey. Meanwhile, Carys, 21, is studying for an International Relations and Film degree at Brown University.

Michael and Catherine couldn't be prouder of their kids, and they've been extremely supportive of Dylan and Carys' respective passion for acting.

© Instagram Carys is studying at Brown University

"Michael and I would be the first parents to say, 'You know, maybe you should think of another career,' but we've seen how passionate they are about the craft. They know what celebritydom is," Catherine explained in 2021.

"They know the good, the bad, warts and all that but their passion is about acting as a craft and they've done every theatre camp – my kids went off to summer camp every year, to theatre camp with the Broadway kids, and held their own very, very well, I have to say."