Michael Douglas' daughter Carys Douglas' daring stunt leaves her mother Catherine Zeta-Jones asking 'why?'

Carys Douglas took a huge leap as she went skydiving - but her mom Catherine Zeta-Jones couldn't help but fret over the major stunt.

The daughter of Michael Douglas and Catherine took to the skies in her recent daring stunt, shared to Instagram by her mom to capture the incredible moment in all its glory. Catherine, 54, shared a photo of Carys mid-air strapped to another person in the crazy feat. The 21-year-old grinned brightly in a pair of baby pink sunglasses to show she was having the time of her life while soaring through the air.

© @catherinezetajones Instagram Carys took to the skies

The Zorro actress reacted as perhaps any mother would at the sight of their child skydiving, and said: "When your daughter jumps out of a plane, in baby pink sunglasses, I wonder……. why".

But as Carys smiled at the camera, she looked as though she was having all the fun in the world. Catherine and Michael's youngest child celebrated her 21st birthday in April, taking to Instagram to share a glimpse of the special occasion.

© Getty Carys and Catherine have a close relationship

"The most perfect 21st I could ask for", she said, sharing that she'd worn the exact pink silk dress her mom wore to the MTV Movie Awards back in 1999. The dress was embroidered with flowers on delicate lace detailing.

Her parents shared emotional happy birthday posts dedicated to their beloved daughter, with Michael sharing a throwback snap of him and Carys at the Cannes Film Festival. He wrote:

"Happy 21 my darling Carys! You bring me and the world such happiness."

Catherine similarly shared a number of photos of her daughter as a baby, writing: "Happy Birthday to my beautiful daughter @carys.douglas You are the joy of my life."

© Jim Smeal Catherine Zeta-Jones during The 1999 MTV Movie Awards

The mother-daughter duo are particularly close, as they told HELLO! in 2019.

"We are very close – we talk about everything", Catherine revealed in the joint interview.

"It's really special – I am lucky," Carys added. "We are open and honest with each other. She has taught me all the ins and outs of life but also to have fun and to cherish every moment."

Carys is currently living away from home while enrolled at Brown University in Rhode Island studying International Relations and Film.