Michael Douglas' son Dylan supported by mom Catherine Zeta-Jones and sister Carys as he shares exciting update

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones' son Dylan is ready to follow in the footsteps of his famous parents.

The couple's eldest son, 23, is an aspiring actor, and was recently supported by both his mom and younger sister as he shared a glimpse into his busy work life on set, or rather, backstage at the theater.

The Fatal Attraction actor, 79, and the No Reservations actress, 54, have been married since 2000, and are also parents to daughter Carys, 20, plus Cameron, 45, from Michael's previous marriage to Diandra Luker.

Dylan took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared a round of photos updating his fans on the latest, starting off with a dashing snap that pictures him sporting a white knit sweater and spikey hair.

More behind-the-scenes photos followed, including pics with several of his apparent colleagues deep in discussion during rehearsals. Dylan included a photo with Russian-American actor Andrey Burkovsky, who also shared similar photos, and captioned them: "Workshop 'Seagull. Variations.' As my character says: 'Wow. So exciting!!! And that's just a rehearsal…' Love u all. See you very very soon."

Following the fun update, fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and cheer on Dylan, first and foremost his sister, who commented: "So proud of you Dylan!!" as their mom added: "So good. So happy I could get to see you in the play."

Others followed suit with comments over Dylan's identical looks to his family, with one writing: "Those last two pictures I can REALLY see his Dad in him – I even see his big brother in him!" as others added: "Looking like young Micheal Douglas and Grandpa Kirk Douglas at the same time. Handsome young man you came from good stock," and: "Can't wait to see what you do," as well as: "Yay, congrats!"

When he's not working on sets or stages, Dylan is often seen tagging along on his parent's impressive vacations, most recently to Las Vegas for the inaugural Netflix Slam, as well as India for the Goa Film Festival.

© Instagram Dylan with his parents in India

The Douglas-Jones siblings spent their first years of childhood growing up in their parents' compound in Bermuda, where Michael's family has deep, long ties to. His mother Diana was part of one of the oldest and most respected families in the Caribbean island, and his ancestors' roots in the island have been traced back to the 1600s.

© Instagram Michael and his youngest kids

The compound is located in the island's Warwick Parish, though the family listed it for sale for $10.6 million in 2019.

Aside from Bermuda, Dylan and Carys were largely raised in upstate New York; the family today owns a 22-bedroom, Georgian-style estate in Irvington that sits on 13 acres of land.

