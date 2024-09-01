Catherine Zeta-Jones makes return to social media as she looks to new beginnings with husband Michael Douglas

Catherine Zeta-Jones has returned to Instagram following a two-week hiatus. Posting on Friday, the actress quipped "Remember me?" alongside a seriously glam selfie. Catherine, who is currently shooting season two of Wednesday, appeared to channel her on-screen counterpart, Morticia Addams, in her all-black ensemble.

Sporting a V-neck blouse and cat-eye sunglasses, the 54-year-old swept her raven tresses into an updo. Pouting for the camera, Catherine completed her vampy aesthetic with taupe lipstick. The A-lister refrained from tagging her location, but she's likely jetted back to Ireland to resume production on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, Catherine confirmed that she'd been given a break from filming, and was using it to make memories with her family. Reuniting with her husband, Michael Douglas, and two children – son Dylan and daughter, Carys – the actress was also joined by her niece, Ava, on a lavish boating vacation.

© @catherinezetajones Catherine pictured with her niece Ava on vacation

Catherine and Michael, who married in 2000, have been forced to spend time apart this year, with the mum-of-two leaving their family home in the US to shoot Wednesday in Ireland. Production commenced in May, keeping Catherine extremely busy. In the meantime, Michael has been travelling extensively, with trips to Monaco, Israel and Mallorca.

During the latter, the 80-year-old shared his plans to semi-retire. Appearing at the Atlantida Mallorca Film Festival in July, he said: "It is an honor to receive this award in Mallorca, where I have been coming for 35 years and where I enjoy my time like nowhere else...

"I speak terrible Spanish, but I love this place more and more. Now I plan to stay here for six or seven months a year, although that doesn't mean I have retired. What happened is that at the end of 2022, I finished filming the series Franklin and then I didn't work. I continued resting in 2022 and was very happy.

"But I haven't gone, I have instructed my agent to only call me if a very special role comes up."

© Fred Duval/SOPA Images/Shutterstock Catherine and Michael have listed their home in Irvington, Westchester County so they can split their time between Bermuda and Europe

A big change for both Michael and Catherine, the couple have also revealed their plans to sell their family home just outside of New York City in Irvington, Westchester County, to split their time between Bermuda and Europe.

Specifically, they have plans to spend half the year in Spain. This will bring them closer to their daughter Carys, 21, who is currently studying abroad in London. With less than a three-hour flight between them, Catherine and Michael are no doubt looking forward to more family time once she finishes shooting this year.