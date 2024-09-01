Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Catherine Zeta-Jones makes return to social media as she looks to new beginnings with husband Michael Douglas
Subscribe
Catherine Zeta-Jones makes return to social media as she looks to new beginnings with husband Michael Douglas
Michael Douglas kissing Catherine Zeta Jones's hand © Getty

Catherine Zeta-Jones makes return to social media as she looks to new beginnings with husband Michael Douglas

The Morticia Addams star has returned from her summer break

Megan Bull
TV Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Catherine Zeta-Jones has returned to Instagram following a two-week hiatus. Posting on Friday, the actress quipped "Remember me?" alongside a seriously glam selfie. Catherine, who is currently shooting season two of Wednesday, appeared to channel her on-screen counterpart, Morticia Addams, in her all-black ensemble. 

View post on Instagram
 

Sporting a V-neck blouse and cat-eye sunglasses, the 54-year-old swept her raven tresses into an updo. Pouting for the camera, Catherine completed her vampy aesthetic with taupe lipstick. The A-lister refrained from tagging her location, but she's likely jetted back to Ireland to resume production on Wednesday

Earlier this month, Catherine confirmed that she'd been given a break from filming, and was using it to make memories with her family. Reuniting with her husband, Michael Douglas, and two children – son Dylan and daughter, Carys – the actress was also joined by her niece, Ava, on a lavish boating vacation. 

Catherine spends time with her niece Ava© @catherinezetajones
Catherine pictured with her niece Ava on vacation

Catherine and Michael, who married in 2000, have been forced to spend time apart this year, with the mum-of-two leaving their family home in the US to shoot Wednesday in Ireland. Production commenced in May, keeping Catherine extremely busy. In the meantime, Michael has been travelling extensively, with trips to Monaco, Israel and Mallorca.

During the latter, the 80-year-old shared his plans to semi-retire. Appearing at the Atlantida Mallorca Film Festival in July, he said: "It is an honor to receive this award in Mallorca, where I have been coming for 35 years and where I enjoy my time like nowhere else...

Recommended videoYou may also likeMichael Douglas addresses fans about 'crazy' times ahead

"I speak terrible Spanish, but I love this place more and more. Now I plan to stay here for six or seven months a year, although that doesn't mean I have retired. What happened is that at the end of 2022, I finished filming the series Franklin and then I didn't work. I continued resting in 2022 and was very happy.

"But I haven't gone, I have instructed my agent to only call me if a very special role comes up."

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas attend the "Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania" UK Gala Screening at BFI IMAX Waterloo in London© Fred Duval/SOPA Images/Shutterstock
Catherine and Michael have listed their home in Irvington, Westchester County so they can split their time between Bermuda and Europe

A big change for both Michael and Catherine, the couple have also revealed their plans to sell their family home just outside of New York City in Irvington, Westchester County, to split their time between Bermuda and Europe.

Specifically, they have plans to spend half the year in Spain. This will bring them closer to their daughter Carys, 21, who is currently studying abroad in London. With less than a three-hour flight between them, Catherine and Michael are no doubt looking forward to more family time once she finishes shooting this year. 

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More