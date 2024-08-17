Catherine Zeta-Jones shares special moment with rarely-seen family member

Catherine Zeta-Jones reunited with a rarely-seen family member in a moment that will delight fans, as the duo spent time together during the summer holidays.

The actress, 54, had a rare moment with her niece Ava Zeta and took to Instagram to share the special occasion. Catherine wore an elegant straw boater hat that tied round her chin with black ribbon, as well as some dark sunglasses. Next to her sat Ava, who smiled behind her glasses, also wearing a hat in the hot weather.

© @catherinezetajones Catherine spends time with her niece Ava

Catherine explained that she was taking "a break from filming" to spend "summer time with my family," which included "boating with Ava Zeta."

Fans of Catherine will know that it's a special occasion when the actress gets to see her niece, who is believed to live in Wales. But this isn't the first time the little one has appeared on the Chicago star's Instagram, as Catherine shared photos of Ava dressed in traditional Welsh dress for St. David's Day in 2023.

Catherine Zeta-Jones and niece Ava speak Welsh in adorable video

As part of the special occasion on March 1, Welsh children dress up in traditional Welsh dress. This costume includes a long woolen skirt, apron, blouse, woolen shawl, and a Welsh hat.

© @catherinezetajones Instagram Carys and Dylan in their Welsh Wear

Ava posed proudly in her Welsh outfit for the special occasion, and Catherine shared that she had previously followed in this tradition. This isn't the only way the aunt-niece duo have shown off their Welsh pride, as they melted hearts in 2021 with a video in which they spoke Welsh with each other.

© Instagram Carys looked radiant in her makeup-free selfie

She told followers: "Hello everybody, I am here with my beautiful niece, Ava Zeta. And I thought I'd send you a few messages only that I'm going to do it in English and Ava is going to do it in Welsh."

It seems that Catherine wasn't alone in catching up with her Welsh family, as her own grown kids, Carys and Dylan Douglas, seemed to be boating on their summer holidays as well - presumably with their mom.

Carys Douglas shared some moments from her summer aboard a boat with her brother Dylan. She sipped her drink amid the vast sea landscape behind her as they ate their meal on the rugged-looking boat.

Cousin Ava even played a cameo role in the 21-year-old's own Instagram round-up, as it seemed the little one could be seen reading in a chair.

The 21-year-old college student captioned the photos: "Some peaceful moments from the past couple of weeks."