Rob Kardashian shares emotional message to daughter Dream as she kicks off modeling career

Rob Kardashian is notoriously private and rarely shares anything on social media, but the proud dad couldn't resist posting a heartfelt message to his beloved daughter Dream, seven, over the weekend.

The Kardashians star, along with his ex Blac Chyna, have opened an Instagram page for Dream, and the very first post featured the little girl introducing herself in a video.

"Hi, my name's Dream, welcome to my Instagram page," she said, prompting her dad to respond: "I love you," alongside a series of crying face emojis and love heart emojis.

Dream's account states at the top of the page that it is run by her parents, and so far has 666,000 followers. She is only following her mom, dad, and brother, King Cairo, who also has his own page, run by his parents.

Rob and Blac share joint custody of Dream, and while they have had a strained relationship in the past, things are a lot more positive today.

Blac recently opened up about her custody arrangement with Dream and her older son King, during an interview with ET.

She said: "We have structure. I think structure's key.""I fought my way through it. It's done. I'm so excited. You have no idea," she said of having joint custody.

"[It's working] splendid. I'm in a better place, my kids. Having a structure for me and stability for me, is everything for me. Now everything else is going to trickle down because our foundation is strong."

She added: "I want to be somebody that they're proud of."The seven-year-old often features on her mom's Instagram page, as well as her aunt Khloe Kardashian, who she is very close to.

In fact, Khloe has previously said that she feels like Dream's "third parent".

During an episode of The Kardashians that aired in 2022, Khloe was seen helping to plan Dream's sixth birthday party.

She said: "Dream is one of my babies too, just like all the rest of them, and I absolutely love being a mom to people. I love mothering people, I don't know if they like that or not but it’s in my blood just to be a mom, I wouldn’t have it any other way."

Khloe added: "I feel like I'm like a third parent for Dream. I do know how important it is for Dream to have a great maternal influence — whether that be from me or her own mom or whoever, it's important and wherever she gets it from she gets it from."

The reality star had a lot of positive things to say about her brother's parenting skills too.

"Rob does such an incredible job with her and I'm just there to help whenever he needs. Rob and I are crazy close to one another, we’ve always been," she said.