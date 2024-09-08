Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream, 7, makes runway debut at fashion week with mom Blac Chyna by her side

Dream Kardashian is stepping into the spotlight, just like her cousin North West and other child stars like Blue Ivy Carter, with her very own runway debut.

The seven-year-old, the daughter of Robert "Rob" Kardashian and Angela White, aka Blac Chyna, walked the runway of New York Fashion Week on September 7, Saturday for the brand Zeus & Lexi Kids, a children's clothing brand.

For the show powered by Art Hearts Fashion, she was marketed as their biggest draw, with Dream sharing a poster announcing her debut on her very own Instagram page, created just days prior.

"Walking my first fashion show in NYC… I'm so excited," the caption beside her post read. Dream's account is being managed by her parents Rob, 37, and Angela, 36.

The rapper and TV personality took to her own social media page soon after and gushed: "So proud of my baby girl @dream. Walking her first fashion show at Fashion Week NYC."

For the show, Dream wore a pair of wide-legged baggy jeans with a patchwork denim jacket featuring black sleeves, with her hair styled into voluminous natural curls. Her mom was in attendance, proudly cheering her daughter on and fawning over the other young models in the making as well.

Over the weekend, fans of the Kardashian family were surprised to see the seven-year-old debut her very own Instagram page through her parents with an introductory video, which you can watch below…

"Welcome to my new page," she adorably tells viewers wearing her braces, and while fans were confused at first as to how they were suddenly following her without even being aware of the page's existence, it turns out that Rob and Angela created the page in 2016 when Dream was born, but didn't begin posting until now.

In an interview last year with Entertainment Tonight, Angela spoke candidly about her plans for letting her daughter enter show business, stating that she'd ideally keep Dream out of that side of her life until she was 18.

"First of all, I'm going to let her do whatever she wants once she's of age," she said. "But if it's something that she's into, I'll support it, 100 percent."

She emphasized that Dream already had a taste of public life thanks to her highly publicized family. "The good luxury part of that is I've been there, done that, along with her aunties and her dad. She'll be good if she decides to do that." But she isn't exactly keen on letting her get there in the first place.

"I feel like just in general, my kids are gonna burn out from TVs and paparazzi and this and that," she explained (Angela also shares son King Cairo, 11, with ex Tyga). "I like for them to be sheltered and have their imagination. That's really important for me. The kids grow up so fast. Childhood is so short."

"They have the opportunity to be kids and go to school and go play and put slime everywhere."