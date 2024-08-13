Kim Kardashian's mini-me daughter Chicago steps into the spotlight as she follows in North's footsteps

Kim Kardashian's family are growing up quickly, and while her oldest daughter North West, 11, has been in the spotlight from a young age, her younger children have kept a lower profile.

However, earlier this month, North's younger sister Chicago, six, was revealed to be one of the artists on their dad Kanye West's new album, Vultures 2.

The album - which has been collaborated with Ty Dollar $ign - was released on August 2, with Chicago stealing the show on track 10, titled "Bomb".

Chicago's lines are all focused around the things she enjoys doing, including going to the beach and being in the sun.

"It's Chicago, you know I'm the one/ I like to have fun/ I like to go to the beach/ I like the sun."

North features on the track with her younger sibling and impressively raps in fluent Japanese.

The adorable siblings were seen dancing on stage at their dad's listening party in Utah on August 9.

North features on another song. Talking, from the album, which she first debuted last year at another listening party. It was the first time fans heard her rap her now famous lyrics "Miss Westie".

The pre-teen has since revealed that she's been working on an album of her own, "Elementary School Dropout".

Over the years, North has showcased her passion for performing and the arts in a number of ways, from going on stage with her dad to performing in The Lion King's 30th anniversary show at Hollywood Bowl earlier this year, joining big stars including Jennifer Hudson.

She also gave her debut interview to I-D magazine in 2023, where she gave an insight into her confident personality, describing herself as "the best ever", as well as her close relationship with both her parents.

She also has a lot of ambition, telling the publication when asked what she wants to be when she's older: "A basketball player, a rapper… When I was 7, I wanted to be a boxer. But now I don’t want to be a boxer. I'm going to do art on the side.

"When I'm, like, 13, I want to walk dogs to make money to buy art supplies because everything around here is so expensive. So a rapper, a basketball player, and I'm going to make artwork that I sell. One day, I want to own Yeezy and SKIMS, and I want to be a business owner."

While not as much is known about Chicago, Kim gave a glimpse into her personality back in January when she paid tribute to her on her sixth birthday.

She wrote: "Happy 6th Birthday Chicago! I honestly didn’t know too much about what raising a Capricorn girl would be like but you make it so easy and fun and silly!!! I can already see the determination and ambition you have within you.

"You are so smart, sweet, silly and so lovable to everyone around you especially your cousins! It’s magical to see you all together and all the love that exists between the tribe. I love you so much Chi Chi and can’t believe you are 6 years old! I’m so so so happy to be your mommy!"

North and Chicago aren't the only members of the Kardashian family with an interest in music either.Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream, seven, recently released her own song, "Besties do it Better," with the help of her mom, Blac Chyna - aka Angela White.

Speaking about the song, Angela told Entertainment Tonight: "Dream is just, she's learning different things about herself, and I think this is just one of the things."

She further gushed: "Dream has many talents, so [it] isn't just, 'Oh she wants to do music.' She does everything. She's just so fun."

