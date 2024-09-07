Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream, 7, sparks confusion as she shares major news in adorable video

Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream is growing up so fast and is now following in her famous family's footsteps.

The seven-year-old is no stranger to social media and is often pictured in photos on her family's respective Instagram pages, especially her aunt, Khloe Kardashian's account.

But Dream is now branching out and has her own profile, sharing the news on Friday alongside her very first post, which you can watch in the video below.

WATCH: Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream shares her first Instagram video

Captioning the sweet video, which shows Dream standing in front of a window overlooking a city skyline and smiling at the camera while flashing her braces, she wrote: "Welcome to my page."

Rob – who runs the page alongside Dream's mom Blac Chyna – was among the first to comment, replying: "I love you."

However, there were plenty of fans who shared their confusion in the comments because they appeared to already be following Dream's account.

"I never followed her… how am I following her?" quizzed one. A second said: "I literally didn't follow this account. Did IG automatically make me a follower?" A third added: "When did I follow this page?"

© Instagram Dream has actually had her profile since 2016

There is an explanation for the confusion, however. Rob and Chyna set the account up following Dream's birth in 2016 but had yet to use it until Friday, so many of her 646,000 followers possibly forgot they were following the account.

Rob lives with Dream in a $7.5 million home that once belonged to his mom, Kris Jenner, and featured in the first few seasons of E!'s Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which Rob also starred in.

© Instagram Rob's home still has the iconic black-and-white checkered flooring

Rob bought the property from Kris in 2020 and has made it his own while keeping the iconic black-and-white checkered flooring and the dual entrance staircase.

The home boasts six bedrooms and eight bathrooms with an impressive outdoor space that features a large swimming pool and a built-in hot tub. There is also a firepit, pristine landscaping, and a huge toy house for Dream that comes with a patio.

© Wire Image Rob shares Dream with his ex Blac Chyna

Kris originally bought the home in 2010 for $4 million, three years after the first episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians aired.

Rob's sister, Kim Kardashian previously confirmed that Rob and Dream are now living in their mom's former home when she shared a tour on her Instagram Story in September 2020.

© Instagram Dream splits her time between Rob and Chyna's homes

Speaking to the camera, she said: "So, I just got to my brother's house and God, the nostalgia here is insane. Guys, do you remember this kitchen just from filming?"



Kris then joined Kim at the home and opened up about the sentimental value of the house: "I'm so grateful we still have it in the family because it makes me really happy," she said.

© Instagram Dream is very close to her aunt Khloe

Rob is extremely close to his family, especially his sister Khloe, who has referred to herself as Dream's "third parent" in the past.

"Dream is one of my babies too, just like all the rest of them, and I absolutely love being a mom to people," she said during an episode of The Kardashians last year.