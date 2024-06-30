Blac Chyna's rare comments about raising daughter Dream with ex Rob Kardashian

Blac Chyna has been working on herself over the past few years, and now going by the name Angela White, is in a great place.

The mother-of-two has ditched her fillers and has found faith, and turned her life around for the sake of her two young children, King, ten, who she shares with ex Tyga, and Dream, seven, who she shares with ex Rob Kardashian.

For years now, Rob has preferred to keep out of the spotlight and rarely shares anything on social media, nor do his family post pictures of him online.

Recommended video You may also like Meet all of the Kardashian-Jenner grandchildren

However, hsi sister Khloe Kardashian often shares pictures of his daughter, giving fans an insight into her happy childhood, just as Angela does on her own account.

Recently, the reality star gave an incredibly rare insight into her life as a mom, and how everything is going now that she's been granted joint 50/50 custody with both her children's fathers.

Blac Chyna with daughter Dream at her recent dance show

She told ET: "We have structure. I think structure's key. "I fought my way through it. It's done. I'm so excited. You have no idea," she said of winning her half of the custody of King and Dream.

"[It's working] splendid. I'm in a better place, my kids. Having a structure for me and stability for me, is everything for me. Now everything else is going to trickle down because our foundation is strong."

© Gabe Ginsberg Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian share daughter Dream

"I want to be somebody that they're proud of," she added.

She was asked by the publication if her and Rob were on good terms now, to which she replied: "Yeah, absolutely, for sure. I feel like time heals everything and people change and situations change and you get to see the situation for what it is and the situation is Dream."

Dream with her mom in LA

Blac in the past has commented on Khloe's involvement in helping to raise her daughter. During an episode of The Kardashians in July 2023, the Good American founder said that she felt like she was a third parent to Dream.

Talking to TMZ shortly after the show aired, Blac said: "Everything is good on both ends, we are all family at the end of the day. Robert and myself are co-parenting the best we can and it's all love and positivity.

Dream at home with her dad

"As mentioned, it takes a village to raise a child and I'm happy that Dream has a huge village full of love from both sides. As a mother that's all I ask for/ Let's stop dragging the negativity on and all move forward."

Dream recently took part in a dance show with her cousins True Thompson, Chicago West and Stormi Webster, which was attended by her famous aunts, and mom. When Angela shared photos from the special day on social media, she subtly revealed that her daughter had released a debut song, called "Besties do it Better", which her mom used to accompany a photo montage from her dance show.

Dream with her aunt Khloe Kardashian and cousins Tatum and True

Dream isn't the only Kardashian grandchild to have released a song this year either, as her older cousin North West appeared on her dad Kanye West's song, Talking, and more recently starred in the Hollywood Bowl's The Lion King Live, as part of the show's 30th birthday celebrations, playing a young Simba on stage.