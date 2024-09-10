Beyoncé's three children's lives behind closed doors revealed

Beyoncé is famously private about her family's private life, rarely sharing photos of her three kids Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir. But in her latest interview, the singer gave a rare insight into their lives behind closed doors as she discussed balancing motherhood with her career and how she wants to keep her children's lives as normal as possible.

This may come as a surprise to fans, who were amazed by 12-year-old Blue's incredible dance moves as she joined her mother onstage during the Renaissance tour. But while the tweenager may have performed in front of thousands of screaming fans, her mom remains keen on her having a normal and private life.

According to the superstar, their home life is as chaotic as anyone else's.

"Our home is alive with cousins and friends, spontaneous talent shows, and the clatter of dominoes," she told GQ.

Ensuring a work-life balance

She explained that in order to fit in her incredible workload as a musician and businesswoman, she tries to "wake up around 6 a.m, squeezing in an hour or two of work before the little ones are up.

"Parenting while working, I move forward, embracing the beauty and the chaos of it all," she explained. In order for her to manage her work life, she builds her "work schedule around my family."

She continued: "I always dreamt of a life where I could see the world with my family and expose them to different languages, architecture, and lifestyles."

But while Beyoncé is able to keep her work life flexible for her children's needs, trying to "only tour when my kids are out of school," she acknowledged the difficulties of raising three kids.

"The older they get, the more they become their own individuals with unique needs, hobbies, and social lives," she confessed. "My twins are God-sent. Parenting constantly teaches you about yourself. It takes a lot of prayer and patience. I love it. It’s grounding and fulfilling."

Often this means that her kids go with her everywhere. "They come to my office after school, and they are in the studio with me. They are in dance rehearsals," she illustrated, adding that it was no wonder Blue picked up on her choreography.

Blue on stage

The singer has been open about how she did not want her eldest daughter to join her onstage, but insisted that "Blue wanted it for herself. She took it seriously and she earned it."

"And most importantly, she had fun! We all watched her grow more and more every night before our eyes," she added, gushing that her daughter is "an artist. She has great taste in music and fashion. She is a fantastic editor, painter, and actress. She has been creating characters since she was three."

A private family

In part, Beyoncé's reluctance to have her daughter appear onstage appears to have come from that parental instinct to make sure her children have a private life.

She explained that she had "worked extremely hard" to make sure her "kids can have as much normalcy and privacy as possible, ensuring my personal life isn't turned into a brand."

"It's very easy for celebrities to turn our lives into performance art. I have made an extreme effort to stay true to my boundaries and protect myself and my family. No amount of money is worth my peace."