Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy attracts praise from famous family with dynamite video

No one is a bigger fan of the Carter family than Tina Knowles herself, always taking every opportunity she can to shower her famous family members with praise and support.

The 70-year-old will often share sweet tributes to them on social media, and recently got the chance to gush over none other than her granddaughter, Blue Ivy Carter.

Tina came across a clip of the 12-year-old while on tour with her mom Beyoncé, performing as a member of the dance troupe for the headline-making Renaissance world tour back in 2023.

Recommended video You may also like Blue Ivy performs on stage with Beyoncé at the Renaissance Tour in NYC

As a 11-year-old, Blue joined her mom, 42, on some of the world's biggest stages and instantly cemented herself as a breakout star, attracting praise from fans particularly for her willingness to improve and marked increase in proficiency as the shows went on.

Tina shared a clip that a fan had posted of Blue joining her mom on stage for the Seattle concert on September 14, part of the tour's final leg, and showcasing her impressive dance moves as her mom cheered for her.

"Just came across this video of my grandbaby killing it on that stage 11 years old," Tina gushed, and fans of the star were immediately enthralled.

They inundated the post with comments like: "WHEN YOUR MOTHER IS YOUR BIGGEST CHEERLEADER," and: "This is HER dance. She completely OWNED it…every single time!!!" as well as: "This is my favorite clip of Blue during the tour! Baby sis, did that lil march before she proceeded to kill it!!"

MORE: Beyoncé shares proud message for 'little superstar' Blue Ivy after major achievement

Beginning with the May 26 show in Paris, Blue began making regular appearances as one of the crew of dancers for the renditions of "Black Parade" and "My Power," eventually being credited as an official performer and sharing the stage with her mom all the way until the tour's October 1st conclusion in Kansas City.

© Getty Images The 12-year-old entered the spotlight in a big way with her Renaissance tour debut

In the concert film documenting the tour, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, the "Bodyguard" hitmaker spoke candidly about her initial reluctance to let Blue join her on tour, despite the pre-teen asking for it herself.

MORE: Beyoncé's rare interaction at home with mom Tina Knowles revealed

"She told me she was ready to perform, and I told her no," Beyoncé said, although eventually came around to it. Things got tough, however, when her initial few performances were met with skepticism.

© Getty Images Tina Knowles had nothing but praise for her granddaughter for "killing it"

The singer expressed in the documentary that she was upset to learn her daughter had read some of the negative comments, but felt a surge of pride when Blue decided to not reflect on the negativity, but push herself to work even harder and get better and better.

MORE: Beyoncé's big regret over major change to appearance revealed by mom: 'I begged her not to'

Speaking with People at the HollyRod 2023 DesignCare Gala in July, doting grandmom Tina had nothing but praise for her granddaughter's big stage debut and her ability to keep up with the dancers on tour.

© Getty Images Blue became an official dancer after a few performances on the Renaissance tour

"Well, this is a heels family. You're trained early to walk in heels," she told the outlet. "But yeah, she's having the time of her life, and I couldn't be more proud of her because she really worked hard."