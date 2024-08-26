Beyoncé's pre-teen daughter Blue Ivy defended as she prepares to return to spotlight

Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy isn't even a teenager yet and has already got an impressive resume many adults would be envious of.

Her latest project will see her step back into the spotlight again just before Christmas, as she voices Kiara in Mufasa: The Lion King, alongside her mom, who will reprise her role as Nala, Kiara's mother.

And the talented 12-year-old's involvement in the film was recently defended by director Barry Jenkins, who made it clear that Blue was chosen for her talents, rather than her famous family.

He told ET: "It had nothing to do with mom and dad. She was the right young woman for the job."

Blue's acting was also highly praised by Barry, who said: "There are some things she does in this film that are really emotional. She's a thespian."

Blue is not just good at acting either, as fans watched her grow in confidence and ability before their eyes last year during Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour.

The 12-year-old had asked her mom to join her on stage, and was only meant to go out once, but soon her dances became a permanent fixture on the tour. Blue's proud grandmother Tina Knowles recently opened up about her never-ending talents, revealing just how creative she is in other areas too, such as piano playing.

She told E! News: "She's self-taught and she sounds like a concert pianist. She paints, she draws, she does poetry. She's just an artistic soul."

She added: "I'm really, really proud of her. I can't wait until the world gets to really hear." Blue is Beyoncé and Jay-Z's oldest child, and the older sister of seven-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir.

While Blue's parents are incredibly famous, they are very private when it comes to their family life and rarely give interviews or talk about their children.

However, Beyoncé paid a rare tribute to her firstborn after her first performance on stage in Paris in 2023. She wrote on Instagram: "My beautiful first born. I'm so proud and thankful to be your mama. You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel."

Jay-Z, while chatting to Gayle King on CBS Mornings, also praised his daughter and her ability to "reclaim her power" during the tour.

He said: "[Blue Ivy's] been born into a life she didn't ask for," he said. "Since she was born she's been in, like, scrutiny, and public eye, and everyone having an opinion of a little girl, how she keeps her hair.

"For her to be on that stage and reclaim her power, and the song is called 'My Power,' you can't write a better script."

