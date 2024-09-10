America's Got Talent child star Grace VanderWaal, 20, looks unrecognizable with edgy new look and tattoos in latest outing

Grace VanderWaal, once the cute and quirky 12-year-old who stole the nation’s heart on America’s Got Talent, has grown up — and she’s doing it with style.

The 20-year-old singer and actress made waves at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival earlier this month, debuting a completely unrecognizable look that had fans talking.

Grace attended the premiere of Francis Ford Coppola’s highly anticipated $100 million epic, Megalopolis, where she portrays the character Vesta Sweetwater, a pop star with an edge.

Grace, who won season 11 of AGT eight years ago, is known for her raspy voice, ukulele, and her signature bob with bangs.

However, her appearance at the Megalopolis premiere proved that she’s embraced a more mature and daring aesthetic. Gone are the days of the sweet, youthful look. Instead, Grace has transformed into a glamorous, bold young woman, turning heads on the red carpet with her striking platinum blonde hair and edgy fashion choices.

For the premiere, Grace chose a custom Liam Wilson Mackenzie couture corset paired with a vintage Cinema By Panos Zinas silk velvet skirt, blending timeless elegance with a modern twist. Her outfit was the perfect reflection of her evolution from a rising child star into an adult with an unapologetically bold sense of style.

© Anadolu Grace VanderWaal looks completely different now!

But it wasn’t just her couture outfit that caught everyone’s attention. Grace also showed off her extensive tattoo collection, adding to her striking new persona.

Among her many tattoos are a dragonfly on her wrist, a butterfly, a praying mantis surrounded by flowers, a star, and an elephant. The ink adds an unexpected layer to her already eclectic look, solidifying her as a true trendsetter in the world of music and film.

Over the years, Grace’s style has transformed dramatically. It’s no secret that her sense of fashion has evolved alongside her career, and she’s embraced this change wholeheartedly. Reflecting on her journey, Grace opened up in a 2019 interview with Who What Wear, admitting that her evolving style has given her more freedom to express herself.

© Robert Okine Grace made an appearance at TIFF

“I’ve always sort of known what I like and what I want to wear,” she said at the time. “Honestly, the best way my style has evolved since then has to do with the people around me getting to know that and letting me have more freedom.”

Grace’s love for high fashion, editorial pieces, and a touch of the avant-garde is evident in her daring wardrobe choices. “I’m getting older, and all my life, I’ve always loved high fashion and editorial stuff, but it used to be kind of weird for me to wear it. So I’m really happy that I get to experiment with that a little bit now,” she revealed.

© Michael Buckner Grace VanderWaal at the TIFF Tribute Awards

Her unique sense of style also draws inspiration from some rather unexpected places. Grace is known for her love of the "alien-esque aesthetic," which she describes as beautiful and captivating. “I just want to look like an alien. Always alien vibes with me,” she shared.

“But I pretty much go for whatever I feel fire in. It doesn’t even matter what it looks like; it matters how I feel in it. If my clothes change the way I walk, then I know I am in something perfect.”

Grace’s eclectic fashion choices aren’t just limited to the red carpet. When it comes to everyday wear, she prefers thrift shops and online boutiques like Princess Polly.

And every time she’s in Los Angeles, she makes sure to visit American Vintage. Her style icons? Audrey Hepburn and Lily-Rose Depp. It's no surprise that these two timeless yet cutting-edge fashionistas have influenced Grace’s wardrobe.

© Robin Marchant Grace VanderWaal performs in 2017

Beyond her love of fashion, Grace’s career has continued to thrive since her AGT days. After winning the show in 2016 at just 12 years old, she went on to release her debut EP Perfectly Imperfect, followed by her first full-length studio album Just the Beginning in 2017 and a second EP, Letters Vol. 1, in 2019. Her raspy vocals, emotional lyrics, and heartfelt performances have earned her accolades from fans and critics alike.

In 2020, Grace transitioned to the big screen, making her acting debut as Susan "Stargirl" Caraway in Disney+’s musical drama Stargirl, which was followed by its 2022 sequel Hollywood Stargirl. Both films showcased her versatility as an actress and added a new layer to her already impressive résumé.

Throughout her journey, Grace has received numerous awards, including two Radio Disney Music Awards, a Teen Choice Award, the Billboard Women in Music Rising Star Award, and the MTV Europe Music Award for Best Push Act in 2018. Her rise to fame has been nothing short of extraordinary, and her career shows no signs of slowing down.

Most recently, in August 2024, Grace released her latest single, Call It What You Want, which highlights her ever-evolving musical style. As she continues to explore new artistic horizons, her fans eagerly await what’s next in her already impressive career.

And speaking of what’s next — Grace’s role in Megalopolis is one of her biggest yet. Directed by the legendary Francis Ford Coppola, the film features an all-star cast, including Shia LaBeouf, Dustin Hoffman, Laurence Fishburne, Jon Voight, Forest Whitaker, Aubrey Plaza, and Adam Driver. Set to release later this month, the movie is sure to be a cinematic spectacle, and Grace’s portrayal of Vesta Sweetwater is already generating buzz.