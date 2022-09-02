Brooklyn Nine-Nine stars' private homes revealed

When the cast of Brooklyn Nine-Nine weren't shooting legendary comedy scenes, they retreated to their own private lives away from the cameras, including the most beautiful homes. From Andy Samberg's jaw-dropping mansion complete with a cave to Stephanie Beatriz's sweet family residence. Take a look at where the actors from Brooklyn Nine-Nine live…

Andy Samberg

As the loveable character Jake Peralta, Andy Samberg stole hearts around the world. The star lives with his wife Joanna Newsom and their $6.25 million Hollywood mansion used to be home to Charlie Chaplin! The four-bedroom house comes complete with a pool and a cave – and even has views of the Hollywood sign. Living the dream!

Terry Crews

Legendary actor Terry Crews (who played Lieutenant Terry Jeffords) used to be an American football ace, and he has a home worthy of any megastar. Recently, Terry invested in a Spanish-Style Pasadena Home for a dazzling $5.6 Million. According to Dirt, it has "a detached guesthouse, large swimming pool and a full-size tennis court".

Stephanie Beatriz

Stephanie Beatriz welcomed her baby daughter Rosaline with husband Brad Hoss in 2021, and the couple are raising their little one in Los Angeles. The actor shared a look into their private bedroom to show off Rosaline's precious cot and mobile – so cute!

Stephanie also revealed her living area while on a video call. Her apartment appears to be up high, and the large windows flood the space with light.

Melissa Fumero

Melissa Fumero, her husband David Fumero and their two sons Enzo and Axel live in New Jersey together and Melissa has given glimpses of their chic home online.

The Amy Santiago actress revealed the view out onto their yard one day when she captured a beautiful bunch of flowers. Plus, check out her hotel-worthy bathroom with stylish marble!

Joe Lo Truglio

Joe Lo Truglio has a Los Angeles home with his wife Beth Dover and their son Eli. At Christmas time, the actor shot a short video from his residence, revealing a large poster of a map of New York, a framed photograph and a brightly decorated tree.

