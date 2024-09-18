Catherine Zeta-Jones' 'beautiful' new family photos get fans talking

Catherine Zeta-Jones was in the mood to celebrate on Tuesday and in the process gave a glimpse into her life away from the big screen.

The Chicago star posted two never-before-seen snapshots on Instagram to wish her beloved dad, David, a happy birthday.

The side-by-side photos featured her dad with her mom, Patricia, many years ago, and a new image of Catherine with her father.

She simply wrote: "Happy Birthday Dad! I love you with all my heart," and added a heart emoji.

Fans adored the throwback photo of her parents and remarked on where Catherine got her good looks from.

Others couldn't believe how much David looked like John F Kennedy back in the day.

The family were lavished with praise from Catherine's followers who branded the family "beautiful."

Before Catherine made her mark on Hollywood, she grew up in Swansea, Wales. Patricia was a seamstress and David owned a candy factory.

© Getty Images Catherine Zeta-Jones with her parents and husband Michael Douglas

Despite raising her own family with her husband, Michael Douglas, across the pond, Catherine has maintained a close bond with her parents.

She previously confessed she still talks "every day, sometimes three times a day," to her mom and has described her as "the wind beneath my wings."

© Instagram Catherine with her children and her mom

Speaking to Homes & Gardens in 2021, the 54-year-old reflected on her idyllic childhood.

"Even though I've lived Stateside for 24 years, I still say Wales is my home," she said.

Whenever Catherine is back in the UK, she always makes sure to visit her loved ones.

© Instagram Catherine is happily married to Michael

"I'm always back in the UK but I don't go to London – I go straight to Wales to see family," the A-lister admitted to The Sydney Morning Herald.

"I'm a very homebody kind of person. My friends call me Cath."

Catherine and Michael made a huge decision earlier this year meaning they can spend more time in Europe.

© Google Earth Catherine and Michael have listed their home for $12m

The couple decided to list their sprawling estate in Irvington, Westchester County, after their kids, Dylan and Carys both left home.

"When I purchased our Irvington home, I knew our family would share many happy times here, and we have!" she told old the Wall Street Journal.

© Instagram Their kids have left home

"Now that both our son and daughter have left the nest it seems like the right time to sell.

"Michael and I plan to spend more time in Bermuda and Europe," she added.