Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones son Dylan delivers huge news and his parents will be thrilled

Dylan Douglas may not be following in his parent's footsteps as an actor, but he's clearly picked up his dad's eye for politics as he announces an exciting new opportunity. The son of Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones will be joining SiriusXM to present a brand new weekly limited series.

The show, titled Young American with Dylan Douglas, will start on September 14, running on SiriusXM's Progress channel 127 on Saturdays at 11 a.m. The show aims to focus on topics that will drive young voters to the polls ahead of the election, including defining issues for Gen-Z such as reproductive rights, climate change, gun control, and much more.

Dylan is set to speak to politicians and activists about how Gen Z and politicians can work together to address issues and reach goals important to young Americans. The 24-year-old is set to regularly engage with his social media followers, having them submit questions and topics they'd like him to ask leaders about.

He said of the new show: "It's been a wild ride the last couple of years. From the start of forever wars, the first Black president, culture wars, and now a second chance at a first female president, my generation has lived through some of the most transformative and tumultuous times in our history; and it's only gonna get crazier."

"I wanna take you through it. On my show, I won’t just talk you through the news of the day – I’ll underscore the larger issues spinning our country out of control," he added.

Already, Dylan has filled his guest slot with the likes of Democrat Senator for Massachusetts Ed Markey, gun control activist David Hogg, social media influencer Deja Foxx, and the youngest chair of a state political party, 25-year-old Anderson Clayton of the North Carolina Democratic Party.

Dylan, who graduated from Brown University in 2022, has become increasingly involved in politics. From helping out with campaigns and grassroots organizations, to joining his father to introduce President Joe Biden at a family fundraiser.

No doubt, his parents will be proud of his brand new venture as his father is particularly active politically. Michael is a registered Democrat who has donated money to the campaigns of Barack Obama, Christopher Dodd, Al Franken, Ed Markey, Michael Bloomberg and Joe Biden.

Michael is also a major supporter of gun control, and has been since the death of John Lennon in 1980. He has even advocated for nuclear disarmament, being appointed as UN Messenger of Peace by then-Secretary General Kofi Annan.