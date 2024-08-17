Catherine Zeta-Jones' lookalike daughter Carys reflects on 'peaceful moments' as she shares new family photos

Carys Douglas has shared an insight into her private life with some new photos of her "peaceful moments".

The 21-year-old daughter of Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas took to Instagram on Friday to explain her recent absence on social media – and it appears she has had a fulfilling few weeks.

One photo shows the college student basking in the sun on a boat with the wind blowing her hair and her sun-kissed skin glowing with radiance.

A second image shows her enjoying some food on the deck of the boat with a man who appears to be her brother, Dylan.

Two other photos feature a set of steps and a small girl reading in a chair with a beautiful view of her surroundings in the background.

Captioning the snaps, Carys wrote: "Some peaceful moments from the past couple of weeks."

© Instagram Carys looked radiant in her makeup-free selfie

Her followers were quick to react to Carys' time away and many rushed to call her "beautiful", "radiant", and "gorgeous".

Carys is extremely close to her parents and has attended various high-profile events with them in recent years, despite "hating" their level of fame when she was a child.

© Instagram Carys appeared to be enjoying a meal with her brother Dylan

"I hated it," Carys told Town & Country of the constant attention from the paparazzi. "I used to get really upset. They would jump on the subway and sit right in front of me. I was, like, six. I was confused," she continued.



"That's when I knew, 'If this is going to be what it's like, I need to focus on who I really am, and this is going to be something that's just going to happen, and I can't do anything about it.'"

© Instagram Carys shared a photo of an unknown girl reading

Carys – and her brother Dylan, 24 – has shown interest in following in Catherine and Michael's footsteps with a career in the entertainment industry, something her parents were hesitant about.

"Michael and I would be the first parents to say, 'You know, maybe you should think of another career,'" Catherine said during a past interview on Today.

"But we've seen how passionate they are about the craft. They know what celebritydom is. They know the good, the bad, warts and all that."

© Instagram Carys and Dylan are following in their parent's footsteps

She added: "But their passion is about acting as a craft and they've done every theatre camp – my kids went off to summer camp every year, to theatre camp with the Broadway kids, and held their own very, very well, I have to say."

Carys has a particularly close bond with her mom. In 2021, the duo spoke to HELLO! about their relationship, with Catherine telling us: "We are very close – we talk about everything."

© Getty Images Carys is very close with her parents

"It's really special – I am lucky," chimed in Carys. "We are open and honest with each other. She has taught me all the ins and outs of life but also to have fun and to cherish every moment."

She added: "Our sense of humor is pretty similar, so we are always laughing when we are together. My mother is, honestly, the funniest person I know."

