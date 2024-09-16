Catherine Zeta-Jones enjoys surprise vacation amid new chapter with Michael Douglas

Catherine Zeta-Jones is giving us major travel envy. After spending the summer in Ireland where she's been shooting Wednesday season two, the actress has jetted to Naples.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Catherine, 53, gave fans a glimpse of her latest adventure. Channeling her on-screen counterpart, Morticia Addams in an all-black ensemble, the A-lister posed in a picturesque square of the Italian city. "Napoli…today. Can I borrow your bike!" she quipped in the caption.

© Instagram Catherine Zeta-Jones shared a photo from Naples on Sunday

It's unknown if Catherine is currently travelling with her husband, Michael Douglas, but it's safe to say the couple have been missing each other in recent months. This year, Catherine has been busy shooting Wednesday in Ireland, while Michael has been touring Europe to attend numerous high-profile events.

Just last week, Michael, 79, was honored with the Lifetime Achievement award at the Deauville American Film Festival. After sharing a highlights reel, which included a clip of the actor walking into an elevator door and laughing, Catherine took to the comments. "So proud of you!! Wish I was there to hold the elevator door though," she joked.

While Michael and Catherine have been on different continents lately, they're feeling excited for the future. Back in August, the couple revealed their plans to sell their family home just outside of New York City in Irvington, Westchester County, so they could split their time between Bermuda and Europe. More specifically, they have plans to spend half the year in Spain.

Catherine and Michael's New York property is currently listed for $12 million, and it's filled with memories. "When I purchased our Irvington home, I knew our family would share many happy times here, and we have!" the Chicago star told the Wall Street Journal.

"Now that both our son and daughter have left the nest it seems like the right time to sell," she noted.

© Instagram Catherine and Michael recently listed their New York home

Catherine and Michael's move follows his surprising comments at the Atlantida Mallorca Film Festival in July. "It is an honor to receive this award in Mallorca, where I have been coming for 35 years and where I enjoy my time like nowhere else…" he began.

"I speak terrible Spanish, but I love this place more and more. Now I plan to stay here for six or seven months a year, although that doesn't mean I have retired.

© Instagram The couple hopes to spend more time in Europe

"What happened is that at the end of 2022, I finished filming the series Franklin and then I didn't work. I continued resting in 2022 and was very happy. But I haven't gone, I have instructed my agent to only call me if a very special role comes up."