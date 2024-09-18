Kim Kardashian may be one of the most recognizable women in the world – but she's just like any other parent at the start of a new school term.

The 43-year-old sent her four children, North, 11, Saint, eight, Chicago, six, and Psalm, five, back to school on Tuesday and she made sure to capture the moment with some very down-to-earth photos.

Sharing the family moment on Instagram, Kim was free from her usual glam and looked casual in a black sports bra, matching leggings, and an oversized jacket.

She posted three photos of the family-of-five, one of which showed her children posing in their school uniforms and another similar snapshot that featured Kim too.

One close-up selfie saw them all smiling for the camera as they huddled together, while also revealing a change to North's appearance.

The eldest of the West children – their father is Kanye 'Ye' West – is sporting braces again after first having them when she was eight years old.

© Instagram North showed off her new braces

They appear to be a recent addition as photos of North taken over the last few weeks show her with nothing on her teeth.

Kim's photos left many of her followers in disbelief over how grown up her children looked, and she received praise being such a proud mom.

© Instagram Kim proudly saw her kids back to school

One commented: "Kimberly how is everyone so grown upppp." A second said: "This is why I love you.. [YOU'RE] A GREAT MOM!"

A third added: "I'm sorry WHEN DID THEY GET SO BIG; Northie looks so grown up she looks like you Kim." A fourth penned: "These kids have grown so fast!"

© Instagram Kim's children all go to the same school

Kim's latest post comes after she admitted to "struggling" with North's dyslexia.

Showing her support for her friend, Lauren Sanchez, and the release of her children's book, inspired by her own struggles with dyslexia, Kim reshared a video of Lauren's recent appearance on The View.

© Getty Images North revealed in 2023 she has dyslexia

In the clip shared on Kim's Instagram Story, Lauren grew emotional speaking about her experience going through school not knowing about her dyslexia, and it being the reason why things like reading and writing were so hard for her.

Kim added the caption: "I'm reposting this not [because] she's my friend and I love her, but because every mom who has struggled with their kids with dyslexia or any learning difference needs to hear that it will be okay."

© Instagram Kim admitted she has 'struggled' with North's dyslexia

Though the mom-of-four hasn't previously shared much about raising a child with a learning difficulty, last year, North announced during a TikTok live that she had dyslexia.

Sitting beside her mother, North said: "Guys, I have dyslexia...Do you even know what that is?"

© Instagram Kim prefers to keep information about her children private

Kim quickly chimed in, saying: "Northy, you are sure spilling the tea on here," before cutting her off from saying too much.

She added: "I'm going to stop this live right now because you just really are saying way too much. I love you [but] I purposefully do not talk about stuff that you're going through."