North West surrounded by famous family as she turns 11 — see unseen photos

Kim Kardashian's eldest daughter North has turned 11 – and grandmother Kris Jenner has shared a series of brand new pictures, and paid a heartfelt tribute to the tween.

"Watching you grow into the amazing, talented, creative young girl you are has been one of the greatest joys of my life, your confidence is inspiring and it always amazes me how much energy, excitement and love you put into everything," Kris wrote over the top of a series of Instagram Stories, each revealing a new snap of North with her family.

© Instagram North West sits with mom Kim Kardashian, sister Chicago and grandmother Kris Jenner

In one she sits alongside mom Kim, grandmother Kris – whom she calls "lovey" – and sister Chicago, and in a second she poses for paparazzi shots with Kris.

"Whether it's your singing, dancing, writing, amazing music producing, your love for fashion, everything you do you put your all into," Kris continued, adding: "You are truly spectacular and one of a kind, I'm so proud of your Lion King performance at the Hollywood Bowl, you are a superstar Northie!"

© Instagram North holds Kris' hand as they are pictured

© Instagram North in character as Simba

Another snap showed North and Kim blowing kisses at the camera as Kris stands behind them, while Kris also posted a picture of North in her Simba costume from the Hollywood Bowl performance.

"I just can't believe how fast you're growing up and how creative you are, and you're reaching for the stars and following your dreams," Kris concluded alongside a snap of North in Italy outside Duomo di Milano before adding a final picture of North with her mom Kim enjoying a piggyback ride from her daughter: "Never stop dreaming big and shining bright I love you sooo much, love Lovey."

© Instagram Kris poses with North and Kim

© Instagram North West outside the Duomo di Milano

For the special day, Kim reportedly flew North and several of her friends from Los Angeles to New York City, with the group dining on chicken tenders at Serendipity3 in the Upper East Side, before enjoying their famous frozen hot chocolate and ice cream sundaes.

© Instagram Kim is carried by daughter North in the water

North's father is Kanye West, and the pair are extremely close, with North's TikTok videos revealing she has personal pictures of her father in her bedroom. She is also stepping into her father's spotlight; in 2020 she joined Kanye on stage to perform a solo rap at the Yeezy fashion show in Paris.

In 2023 Ye previewed his new album Vultures at a club where North was in attendance, and the listening party revealed that North had some of the same skills as her father.

In Kanye and Ty Dolla $ign's collaboration, "Talking / Once Again", she could be heard singing and rapping several lines: "It's your bestie / Miss, Miss Westie / Don't tryna test me / It's gonna get messy / It's gonna get messy / Just, just bless me / Bless me."

North later told fans at a second listening party for Vultures that she was working on her own debut album: "And I’ve been working on an album,” she shared, which drew a loud ovation from the crowd. “And it’s called Elementary School Dropout," a homage to her dad's acclaimed 2004 LP The College Dropout.