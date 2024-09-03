Kim Kardashian's parenting style causes a stir as she shares new update far away from home

Kim Kardashian loves being a mom and is juggling her business empire with raising four young children.

The Skims founder has spoken out in the past about her parenting style, and how she often books in time to spend with her children individually, allowing for them to enjoy one-to-one time with her.

The star did just that over the weekend when she treated her football-mad son Saint, eight, to a trip of a lifetime to Spain, to meet some of the Real Madrid players at their stadium.

Taking to Instagram, the reality star posted several behind-the-scenes photos of herself and her son with the players, as well as some of her posing in the stadium.In the caption, she wrote: "MADRID SOCCER MOM TOUR 2024."

Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "You are such a fun parent!" while another wrote: "Coolest mom, Saint is so lucky!" A third added: "You are such a good mom Kim!"

Kim is also mom to 11-year-old North, Chicago, six, and five-year-old Psalm.

She shares her four children with ex-husband Kanye West, and encourages her kids to pursue their interests. It's long been known that Saint is a huge football fan, while North is interested in the arts, especially performing.

The 11-year-old captured the crowds when performing on stage earlier this year at The Hollywood Bowl Lion King Live, alongside big stars such as Jennifer Hudson.

She has also taken to the stage on several occasions during Kanye's Vultures album listening party, along with her little sister Chicago.

Less is known about Kim's younger children, but she often shares adorable photos of them during special trips out on social media.

The star in the past has opened up about her parenting style on The Kardashians, admitting that she wishes she was more strict at times.

She admitted in a confession during an episode that aired on June 6: "I don't know why I don't have it in me to be super strict."

She added: "Neither one of my parents was strict. Khloé is a lot better at being stricter. I wish I was more like that but, you know, I'm just one person and it’s overwhelming. Just how do I go about doing this all?"

She said in a later part of the episode about trying to balance her life and the chaotic household: "I'm open to anything at this point because I can't live like this. I ran out of patience and that's what my superpower was, being calm and patient."

