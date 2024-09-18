Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream unites famous parents as she steps into the spotlight

Rob Kardashian is notoriously private but recently the doting dad has been more active on social media, all thanks to his daughter Dream.

The Kardashians star is running his only child's Instagram page, Dream, along with his ex, Angela White, previously known as Blac Chyna.

The pair were even given a sweet shoutout by Dream in her latest post, which featured photos of her at New York Fashion Week during her catwalk debut.

"Traveling State to State, thank you Mommy & Daddy," she wrote in the caption.

Rob and Angela began dating in January 2016 and separated in February 2017. They co-parent daughter Dream, and following a high-profile custody battle, the pair are now on good terms.

Angela recently opened up about her custody arrangement with Dream and her older son King, during an interview with ET.

She was asked by the publication if her and Rob were on good terms now, to which she replied: "Yeah, absolutely, for sure. I feel like time heals everything and people change and situations change and you get to see the situation for what it is and the situation is Dream."

© Getty Images Rob Kardashian and Angela White co-parent eight-year-old daughter Dream

She added: "We have structure. I think structure's key.""I fought my way through it. It's done. I'm so excited. You have no idea," she said of having joint custody.

"[It's working] splendid. I'm in a better place, my kids. Having a structure for me and stability for me, is everything for me. Now everything else is going to trickle down because our foundation is strong."

© Instagram Dream recently opened her Instagram page

She added: "I want to be somebody that they're proud of."Dream has over 6,000 Instagram followers but is only following her parents and brother, King Cairo.

None of the Kardashians are following her, apart from Kris Jenner. Her first post featured a sweet video of the eight-year-old introducing herself and her page.

© Getty Images Dream made her debut at NYFW in September

"Hi, my name's Dream, welcome to my Instagram page," she said. Proud dad Rob responded: "I love you," alongside a series of crying face emojis and love heart emojis.

While Dream's parents are keen for her to enjoy a normal childhood, being a Kardashian grandchild has meant that she has enjoyed several high-profile experiences, including occasionally featuring on the family's reality show, and even appearing in a commercial with her grandmother for Amazon Glow in 2022. She even released a debut single, Besties Do It Better, earlier in 2024.

© Instagram Dream with her cousins and aunt Khloe Kardashian

Dream isn't the only Kardashian grandchild to have stepped into the spotlight either, as her cousins North and Chicago West have also featured on their dad Kanye West's tracks in his latest Vultures album.