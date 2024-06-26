Dream Kardashian poses with mom Blac Chyna at family reunion with Khloe Kardashian and cousins

Dream Kardashian is from a famous family, who all came together over the weekend for a very special occasion.

The seven-year-old took part in a dance show along with her cousins, Khloe Kardashian's daughter True, Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi, and Kim Kardashian's daughter Chicago.

Dream's mom Blac Chyna shared some adorable behind-the-scenes photos from the show, including ones of her posing with her daughter after the performance, and some of the seven-year-old back home posing with celebratory balloons while perching on the kitchen island.

In the caption, the doting mom wrote: "These are the moments I live for. Dream's the Queen. Song: Dream - Besties do it better."

Khloe had also shared a number of photos of the cousins together at the show, revealing that they had taken part in both a ballet and hip hop performance. She wrote: "My girls had their dance recital yesterday! Year 3 done. I can’t believe they already have done three years of dance. Life is moving quickly. They did two dances this year- Ballet and hiphop. I am so so proud of them!

"They were absolutely perfect obviously none of our girls wear makeup like this regularly. This was for the recital only. They are beautiful just as they are. Yesterday was super special memories for a lifetime."

Dream is the only daughter of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna, and splits her time between her mom and dad's homes in Los Angeles.

© Instagram Dream with her cousins Chicago, True and Stormi

She also spends a lot of time with Khloe and her cousins True and Tatum, with her doting aunt often posting pictures of the trio together on social media.

The Good American founder has admitted in the past that she considers herself to be a third parent to Dream. During an episode of The Kardashians that aired in 2022, Khloe was seen helping to plan Dream's sixth birthday party.

Khloe Kardashian with Dream and her children True and Tatum

She said: "Dream is one of my babies too, just like all the rest of them, and I absolutely love being a mom to people. I love mothering people, I don't know if they like that or not but it’s in my blood just to be a mom, I wouldn’t have it any other way."

Khloe added: "I feel like I'm like a third parent for Dream. I do know how important it is for Dream to have a great maternal influence — whether that be from me or her own mom or whoever, it's important and wherever she gets it from she gets it from."

© Gabe Ginsberg Blac Chyna and Rob share daughter Dream

The reality star had a lot of positive things to say about her brother's parenting skills too. "Rob does such an incredible job with her and I'm just there to help whenever he needs. Rob and I are crazy close to one another, we’ve always been," she said.

© Instagram Dream with her dad Rob at home in LA

Khloe even has a necklace with the names of her two children and Dream, showing just how much she values the little girl. It's not just Dream who Khloe dotes on, but all her nieces and nephews. Her younger sister Kylie Jenner, 26, previously revealed that her sibling was everyone's second mom.