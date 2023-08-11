Michael Strahan shares sweet tribute from his daughter to his late father

Michael Strahan has shared a lovely tribute made by his daughter Tanita in honor of the Good Morning America anchor's late father. Taking to Instagram on Friday, The $100,000 Pyramid host posted a photo of a portrait which his oldest daughter, an illustrator, had done of his dad Gene.

"New piece from my talented and amazing daughter @tanitaa.st," the former professional footballer, 51, said in the caption of the post. "How amazing? It's my father, Gene Willie Strahan. Love you and thank you, Tanita."

Fans were quick to share their admiration for the 31-year-old's artwork. "Place it at a special spot, such a treasure," said one person. "I've only seen pictures of your dad on occasion but… he has a distinct face that I remember.," another commented. "This drawing really does look like him. TALENTED DAUGHTER!" they praised.

Others commented variations on "so sweet" and "beautiful" while also complimenting Tanita. She herself also replied to her father's post, saying simply: "Awwww, miss him! Love you too!" plus three red heart emojis.

© Tanita Strahan on Instagram Michael's illustrator daughter Tanita posing for a photo in April 2023

Tanita is the daughter of Michael and his first wife Wanda Hutchins, to whom he was married from 1992 to 1996. She is the GMA host's oldest child. Michael also has a son with Wanda, Michael Anthony Strahan Jr., who is now 28 years old.

The popular TV personality married a second time in 1999 to Jean Muggli, and the two welcomed Tanita and Michael's half-siblings, twins Isabella and Sophia, in 2004. The pair split in 2006, and finalized their divorce in 2007.

© Broadimage/Shutterstock Michael Strahan and his twin daughters Isabella and Sophia

The twins, now 19, will soon make Michael and his current model girlfriend Kayla Quick into empty nesters, as they prepare to head off to college this September. Isabella is heading off to the University of Southern California, meanwhile Sophia is going to Duke.

Michael's father Gene passed away on August 31, 2020, aged 83. Good Morning America paid tribute to Gene while sending their well wishes to Michael and his family as Gene was laid to rest on September 4 that year.

© Getty Images Michael Strahan with his dad Gene Strahan and his mom Louise Strahan in 2014

Speaking during the memorial segment, Amy Robach said: "Our thoughts and our prayers are with our colleague, Michael Strahan, and his family. His father, Gene Willis Strahan Sr., is being laid to rest today."

Michael paid tribute to his late father in December 2022, just over two years since the family lost Gene. Asked who had inspired him the most in life during an Ask Me Anything video on his Instagram account, Michael didn't hesitate before replying: "My biggest inspiration – probably [a] cliché answer – would be my dad."

© Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin Michael Strahan was very inspired by his father

He went on to explain how his dad was "Always inspiring, always working hard, always taking care of his family, and you know what, spending a lot of time with his son, which I appreciate." He therefore concluded contentedly: "Dad was my inspiration."

Michael himself has gone on to lead an inspiring career, both in sports and later in the world of TV journalism and hosting. He received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in his honor in January 2023.

