GMA's George Stephanopoulos looks ageless in throwback photo - but his daughters steal the show

Good Morning America host George Stephanopoulos and his family have endeared themselves to fans once more after his wife Ali Wentworth posted a throwback photo featuring him and their two daughters on Sunday. The cute father's day post saw the GMA star sat in a chair hugging both of his then very young daughters in his arms, and while they've both changed a lot over the years, George still looks very similar to how he did then.

George and Ali are the proud parents of two daughters: Elliott Anastasia, now 20, and Harper Andrea, now 18 years old. While the pair do sometimes share photos of the family together on social media, every photo which they choose to post offers fans the rare opportunity to gain an insight into their family life.

© Ali Wentworth on Instagram George with his and Ali's two daughters in the throwback photo posted on father's day

This photo was no different, with many taking to the 58-year-old comedian, actress and author's comments to celebrate the picture. "I never comment on Instagram, but this picture?? Come on!! Too good!!" said one person. "Happy Father's Day George!" another wished before adding: "Missing you on This Week, but glad you have a well deserved day off to spend with your beautiful family!!!"

© Nina Westervelt Ali Wentworth, Harper Andrea Stephanopoulos, Elliott Anastasia Stephanopoulos and George Stephanopoulos at the New York premiere of Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields

A third penned: "What a beautiful throwback photo!" Meanwhile another said emotionally: "Happy for the love you all have for one another. Never let it stop." Ali herself captioned the picture of George, Elliott and Harper: "Lucky us! Happy Father's Day to all the Dads…"

The 62-year-old and his daughters made headlines earlier in June when the star's younger girl Harper was celebrating her prom night. Interest peaked when people noticed how the baby in so many throwback photographs such as the one above was now just as tall as her father.

George Stephanopoulos with daughter Harper on her graduation day

Harper will soon be going through a big transition as she moves on from life as a high school senior to her freshman year at college, which begins this September. This will mark a big transition for Ali and George too, as they are set to finally become empty nesters.

WATCH: George Stephanopoulos and his wife Ali Wentworth's love story explained

Elliott left home in 2021 in a similar fashion and Ali admitted at the time how devastated she was to have to say goodbye to her elder child, even though she remains very proud of Elliott and also still gets to see her quite a bit when she comes to visit the family.

Recent visits where the group of four have all been reunited include their trip to see Taylor Swift in New York City, as well as the family's appearance at the premiere for the Brooke Shields focused documentary film Pretty Baby, which was produced by George and Ali's production company. During the family's appearance at the former event, the GMA star took everyone by surprise due to his evident dedication to dressing up for the event.

GMA's George Stephanopoulos getting ready for Taylor Swift's concert

"George being a swiftie is the best thing ever," penned one person in reply to another post from Ali which showed the journalist dressed up and ready to attend the tour in a cowboy hat and with Taylor Swift's lucky number 13 written on the back of one of his hands. The family also revealed that they had made friendship bracelets ready for the event just like other fans of Taylor's recent Midnights album song 'You're On Your Own Kid'.